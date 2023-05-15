Ghana: Hunter Drowns Chasing Grasscutter

15 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A 40-year-old hunter got drowned in River Oda while chasing a grasscutter during a hunting expedition, at Kyiransa, near Senfi in the Bekwai Municipality.

KwakuAddai, alias Atta Kuma, was said to have died when he jumped into the river in an attempt to catch the animal that had entered the river.

Mr Benjamin Amponsah, the Unit Committee Chairman of Kyiransa, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency(GNA), said Addai, together with two other friends, Samuel Obinim and Collins Agyeman, and their dogs, went to the bush to hunt for game.

"They saw a grass-cutter, so they chased it with their dogs, but the grass-cutter jumped into the Oda River. Addaialso jumped into the river in an attempt to catch the animal, but unfortunately, he got drowned," MrAmponsahexplained.

He said all attempts by the friends to rescue Addai proved futile, and they rushed home and informed the people in the community about the incident.

Mr Amponsah said some people were mobilised to search for the body of Addai to no avail, and the matter was reported to the police.

He said after the elders of the community performed rituals, the body of Addai was found and retrieved from the river.

The Unit Committee chairman said members of the community were shocked because there was no signs indicating that Addaihad drowned in a river.

Some members of the community, who spoke to the GNA, said they suspected that Addai drowned because he went for hunting on the riverside on Sunday, which was a taboo.

