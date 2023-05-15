Ghana: Netball Federation Ghana Revises 2023 Programmes

The Netball Federation of Ghana (NFG) has revised its programme of activities for the year, announcing new dates for its national championship to select players for the national team as they commence preparation for the African Games competition.

According to Rev. Emmanuel Nikkoi, President of the federation, the championship, which he described as very vital to the federation's bid to make an impact at the Games, has been shifted to July 1-2 at a yet to be named venue.

Following that the new programme released by the federation indicated that the national team camping would be held on July 21-31.

By the revision, the month of August would witness two major events including the national team's visit to Abuja, Nigeria on August 1-6, followed by the league and knockouts competitions scheduled for August 19-31 at various centres.

The national team will commence camping again in Accra on November 3-18, and embark on a trip to Cote d'Ivoire on November 19-26.

After a short break, the national team will commence camping again on December 3-16 to prepare for a four-nation tournament on December 17-22.

That event, organised by Netball Africa in collaboration with the NFG, will be used to test netball facilities for the African Games.

That will be followed by a December 30 Executive meeting, review meeting and an award ceremony to end the year.

It said the year 2024 will commence with an executive meeting on January 13 and followed by its first General meeting on January 20 at the Conference Room of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The team will hold its first camping session on February 10-24, 2024 in Accra and travel to South Africa for its final training programme on February 25 to March 3, 2024 after which they commence camping for the African Games.