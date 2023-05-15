Ghana: King Faisal, Dreams FC Book FA Cup Final Date

Despite enduring a troubling season in the betPawa Ghana Premier League(GPL), King Faisalare in line for silverware after booking a final date with Dreams FC in the grand finale of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup.

Faisal defeated Nsoatreman FC 3-2 in their semi-final encounter at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Kumasi yesterday while Dreams FC made it to the finals after a 2-1 victory over Skyy FC on Saturday at the same venue.

Goals from Sylvester Simba and Huzaif Ali and a consolation from Eric Antwi Konadu was enough to ensure the Dawu-based Dreams FC team cruised to the grand finale.

King Faisal on the other hand, gave their fans something to cheer about after coming back from a goal down to walk away with victory and a place at the finals of the competition.

The two sides, in spite of their struggles in the domestic league, stamped their authority on the FA Cup and are set for a showdown.

Both teams would also fancy the chance of representing Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

Yesterday's game was a huge test of character for King Faisal as the host. Nsoatreman drew first blood in the ninth minute with an expertly taken spot kick by Samuel Ofori.

The visitors struggled to put passes together in the early minutes but managed to gain some confidence after the half hour and began to put pressure on their opponents in search of the equaliser.

Their dominance paid off in the 35th minute as Baba Yahaya pounced on a loose ball in Nsoatreman's penalty area and fired home to give his side the equaliser.

Nsoatreman nearly restored the lead in the 42nd minute through Ofori but his strike at the edge of the box unfortunately hit the post.

Just about two minutes after the scare, King Faisal managed to find the back of the net through an excellent strike from Boateng Frimpong to beat goalkeeper Adams Abdul Jabal to give his side the lead.

Nsoatreman striker Benjamin Bature was a handful for King Faisal's defenders. He threatened the goal area in search of a goal but his efforts did not pay off.

The host resumed the second half rejuvenated and determined to find the equaliser with Nana Kwame Jnr finding the back of the net in the 55th minute to get his side back into the game.

Just when Nsoatreman were hoping to make a historic finals, King Faisal got back in front after Samuel Adom Antwi benefitted from a defensive blunder to tap home from close range in the 64th minute.

King Faisal remained resolute after the goal to ensure they cruised to the finals with Dreams FC which promises to be a cracker.