Ghanaians Honour Mothers On Mother's Day

Ghanaians yesterday celebrated and honoured the remarkable women who have shaped their lives with their selfless love, care and sacrifices.

From heartfelt messages on social handles, gestures and gatherings to celebrate mothers, Ghanaians embraced the day with deep respect and affection towards their mothers.

Mother's Day is a celebration honouring mothers and all women who are mother figures.

The celebration of mothers yesterday showed Ghanaians' respect for their cultural values and communal bonds.

In some areas, special church services were held in commemoration of the day. These services offered prayers, gifts, songs and sermons in honour of mothers and women and as an appreciation of their efforts and sacrifices.

Also, some families organised gatherings and reunions where they came together and spent time with their mothers. This afforded them the opportunity to reconnect and show their love and appreciation to their mothers.

Other well-meaning individuals and organisations showered mothers with gifts including cloths, jewelry, money, foodstuff, phones among others by holding Mothers' Day programmes or by surprising them.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took to his Instagram page to wish Mothers day "to all Ghanaian women and indeed, to all women across the world."

Also, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in a post, also said that "today I celebrate the selfless love and support mothers in Ghana and around the world show to us their children. Mothers continue to be strong foundations in the development of our societies and country."

Actress Nadia Buari celebrated her mother as "my first friend, best friend, my forever friend. I love you mummy."

Ms Abigail Ashley, Host, "Moho Ye" on Accra based, Okay FM had this to say, "To the woman who stood by me when all hope was lost, the one who thought me to hold onto my faith and never give up."

"She held my hands through it all. Happy Mother's Day Ogre. I love you Mama, you are in my thoughts and prayers. Your baby girl misses you. It is well."

Ace Broadcaster, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana also known as Abeiku Santana also used the opportunity to urge all Ghanaians to remember to appreciate all mother figures who had helped in shaping their lives.

"Any woman or mother figure who has contributed to the growth and socio development of your life, remember to honour and appreciate them by gifting them something on mothers' day. It is not only those who birth train children," he added.

Mr Aggrey said this in a post on his Instagram handle monitored by the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

Meanwhile, the day, evoking nostalgia was also a sad one for others who had lost their mothers or mother figures. They therefore used their handles to honour their late mothers and advise others to appreciate their mothers while they lived.