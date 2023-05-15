Gambia: Brikama Utd Continue Winning Form in Gambian Premier League

Brikama United have continued their winning streak since the sacking of their former coach, Modou Lamin Nyassi who guided the team to disappointing results in the league.

Brikama United beat Marimoo Pakfood 2-0 at home at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama on Friday.

Lamin Sambou opened the scoring for the Sateba boys in the 50th minute before Mustapha Drammeh sealed their win in the 70th minute.

The win moves Brikama United to 8th position with 29 points while Marimoo Pakfood dropped to 6th position with 31 points.

Elsewhere, Samger FC defeated Greater Tomorrow 1-0 during a game played at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

Omar Jarju scored the game's only goal in the 39th minute.

The win moves Samger FC to 4th position with 32 points while Greater Tomorrow maintain 15th position with 21 points.

Hawks FC were held to a 3-3 draw by Team Rhino during a game played at the King George 5 Mini Stadium in Banjul.

Assan Bajan, Alagie Sallah and Modou Lamin Nyassi scored for Team Rhino in the 8, 28th and 79th minutes while Hawks FC goals were scored by Mass Njie and Alagie Wally's brace in the 13th, 17th and 19th minutes respectively.

Hawks FC, who are struggling to defend their title, maintain 12th position with 23 points while Team Rhino occupy 7th position with 29 points.