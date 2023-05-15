Gambia: Wepf, Partners Support Tanka Tanka Psychiatric Hospital

Women Empowerment Project Foundation in collaboration with partners last Thursday donated bags of rice and cooking utensils to Tanka Tanka Psychiatric Hospital to support thenutritionofinstitutionalisedpatientsatthe hospital.

Muhammed S. Bah, the Officer In Charge at the hospital thankeddonorsforthegeneroussupportthey continue to render the hospital. He describedthe3 supports as always timely.

Bah stated that Tanka Tanka is the only psychiatric hospital in The Gambia that admits, institutionalisesanddischargespsychiatricpatients.

He explained that there is no waiting list for patients and as such they are always overloaded and over flooded with patients.

He addedthatnobodyis immune to mental health issues and therefore it should be everybody's obligation to support and build Tanka Tanka to a hospital that can be called home for psychiatric patients.

Abou Mass, arepresentative of the Ministry of Health who doubles as a member of the Foundation commended the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Women Empowerment Project Foundation forhertremendoussupporttoTankaTanka over the years.

"Tanka Tanka patients are part of us and we assure you that with support from our partnerswewillrehabilitatethecentreto engagedischarged patients meaningful to ensure they contribute to the development of society," he said.

LaminKabba, theChief Executive Officer (CEO) of Star GSM Operator and also a partner to WEPF said he was not giving help but instead working with the hospital to promote the wellbeing of patients.

He expressed his readiness tofully support health facilities across the country.

He highlighted that part of his mandate is to use his business profit tohelpthemarginalised,notingthathe plans to organise a fundraising event in partnership with WEPF for the Hospital.

He urged his fellow business owners and stakeholders to support Government in promoting the health and wellbeing of patients at the hospital.