Gambia: Author Yaya Sillah Meets King Charles III Prior to Coronation

As millions of well-wishers gathered at Buckingham Palace prior to the coronation and the crowning of King Charles III, Gambian author and Islamic cleric Amir Yaya Sillah was opportune to meet and shake hands with Prince Charles Philip Arthur George.

Alhagie Yaya Sillah, author and scholar, is one of the most eminent Gambians in the United Kingdom. He has authored a dozen books such as How to Become a Millionaire: 7 Steps to Wealth Creation, Africa and Irregular Migration, How to Build the Gambia, Danjoo, A Miracle Child, Marriage and Society, Why Do Good People Suffer as well as The Power of Positive Imagination.

The Jarra Sutukung-born obtained his early Islamic education from his grandfather Alahaji Kebba Sillah at Kebba's local Majilis in Jarra Sutukung Sillah Kunda before furthering his education at Imam Baaba Camara's local Darra at Serrekunda Ebo Town.

The imminent author, who never attained formal English education, first resolved to learn English after he was rejected for a US visa in 1993. He briefly enrolled to study English in adult night classes in Ebo Town and New Jeshwang. He attended classes briefly before undertaking to learn the language by himself, which would later enable him to become one of the most renowned Gambians at home and abroad.