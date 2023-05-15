Gambia: Good Morning Mr President - Address Veil Issue, Citizenship

column

Mr President, the veil issue has become very controversial in The Gambia recently.

As a responsible media outlet, we are calling on all and sundry in The Gambia to be very mindful of how we take such religious issues between our two main religious faiths: Islam and Christianity. Since the veil issue started, we have been hearing comments and counter statements that are fuelling the matter.

This situation is uncalled for in the country since Muslims and Christians have been living amicably, intermarrying and doing things together. We celebrate each other's occasions and also witness our various ceremonies such as weddings and funerals.

The Gambia, which is widely viewed as a secular state is highly recommended for religious tolerance.

We should not allow any intolerant behaviour to disrupt the peace and tranquillity of this peaceful country of ours.

Therefore, we are calling on all opinion and political leaders to be very mindful of their utterances so that we don't cause problems for ourselves.

Mr President, it is advisable that you summon a meeting involving religious leaders of the two faiths: Supreme Islamic Council and the Christian Council together with ministers of Religious Affairs, Interior, Justice and Education to find a satisfactory, common and lasting solution to this misunderstanding.

Currently, the veil issue which is in court, can be resolved amicably outside of court.

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education should hang heads to create a common understanding around the issue of the veil since school children have different religious backgrounds.

Mr President, your government should put in place all measures to ensure that people in the country refrain from attacking worship places so that we maintain peace and tranquillity in The Gambia.

Mr President, another issue that your government should critically look into is the issue of birth certificates. We believe that every child born in the country should be accorded citizenship automatically regardless of her parent's status. This is what is happening in most of the countries in the world, and we believe The Gambia should also adopt this practice. This will go a long way in ensuring that we don't have children in the country that become stateless.

The country's lawmakers should consider enacting this law in the current 1997 constitution, so that any child born in The Gambia will be accorded a citizenship. In fact, during the countrywide consultation of the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) members, the issue of citizenship was among the most discussed topics. However, many Gambians were of the belief that children born in the country should be given citizenship.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Again, we also have Gambians who are born in Europe and America and those children are automatic citizens of those countries, hence the same trend should continue in the country too.

Mr President, a birth certificate or proof of nationality is required for a child to enrol in school, take standardized tests, or qualify for a scholarship in The Gambia. Therefore, the lack of a birth certificate makes it difficult for stateless children to access free medical treatment in locations where it is not mandatory. Unfortunately, stateless people are restricted in their travels since they lack the proper papers to cross foreign borders. We thus hope that your government consider these issues.

Good Day!