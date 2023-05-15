The chair of the 2023 Cambridge Africa Together Conference, Alasan Ceesay, has challenged Africans to embrace and incorporate social innovation and creativity in the quest to better and develop the continent.

The conference was held from Friday to Sunday at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom on the Theme: 'Forging Our Own Path' and was widely graced by African scholars, business leaders and scholars.

Speaking on how to achieve forging our own path in Africa, Mr Ceesay said: "Firstly, To achieve forging our own paths, we need visionary leadership that is cornrnitted to the growth and developrnent of Africa.

"Our leaders rnust have the courage to challenge the status quo and ernbrace new ideas. They rnust be willing to invest in our people, create jobs, and cornrnitted to irnproving our lives.

"Secondly,tackling corruption is also critical if we have to forging our own path. Corruption underrnines the rule of law, weakens institutions, and stifles econornic growth."

He added that Africans must hold leaders to account and demand transparency and accountability in all aspects of governance.

"Thirdly,good governance is also esential for Africa to forge its own path. We need institutions that are strong, independent, and transparent. We need leaders who are accounable to their people and who are cornrnitted to upholding the rule of law. We need a culture of respect for hurnan rights, freedorn of expression, and the rule of law."

"l challenge all of us to ernbrace social innovation and creativity in all that we do. Let us collaborate, share ideas and resources to help us achieve our cornrnon goal of a better Africa. Let us challenge our leaders to do the right thing by creating jobs and irnproving the lives of our people through social innovation.

He finally hailed the Organising Cornrnittee, the Carnbridge African Society and attendees, as he enjoined upon them all to join hands in forging Africa's path through social innovation, innovation, and rnore innovation.

