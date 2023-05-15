Gambia: Salif Saine's Strike Sends the Point to Yjag Inter-Media Tournament Final

Midfielder Salifu Saine's only strike in the 56th minute was all but enough to send The Point Newspaper into the final of the ongoing Media Football for Ethnics tournament organized by the Young Journalists Association of The Gambia (YJAG).

The Point Newspaper booked their place into the final after defeating the Journalism Students 1-0 during a semifinal game played at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium yesterday, Sunday.

Salifu Saine, son of Co-Publisher of The Point Newspaper (Pap Saine) made a simple finish after a nice assist from defender Lamin Gibba following a goalless draw in the first period.

The defending champions, The Point Newspaper, who won the Media Football tournament's first edition organised by the Gambia Press Union (GPU) in 2019 were largely dominated by the Journalism Students in the second half but capitalised to convert one of their few chances created during the game.

The victory has lifted the already found spirits of The Point Newspaper players to go and defend their title, while the spirit of the young Journalism Students team will now go and regroup for next year.

The Journalism Students who presented one of the youngest sides in this year's media tournament left their fans and technicians disapointed after squandering their clear-cut chances.

Earlier on Saturday, Foroyaa Newspaper defeated Star TV/Radio 6-5 on a marathon post-match penalty shootouts following a 1-1 draw in the first semifinal game played at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium.

The Churchill Town based team, Foroyaa Newspaper took the lead through Momodou Saine in the first half, while Masanneh leveled the scores for Star TV/Radio in the second period.

Meanwhile, The Point Newspaper will now face Foroyaa Newspaper in the final, in what is believed to be a derby game for the pen-pushers.

The final game will be a repeat of Group A opening match as both teams played a goalless draw in their tournament's first match played in March 2023.