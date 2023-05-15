Gambia: Barrow Modifies Project Engagement Schedule in Kiang, Fonis and Kombos

Following the successful start of his latest national development engagements with launch of the 102 kilometres Kabada Roads Project at Madina Angele, Lower River Region, on Saturday 13th May, 2023, His Excellency President Barrow has modified his schedule to accommodate more communities.

On Sunday 14th May, 2023, President Barrow inspected the Kiang West Roads Project at 10:00am before launching the 6KM Sagajorr-Darselameh Road at 11:30am. Later in the day, by 5:30pm, Mr. Barrow lays the foundation stone at the Old Yundum bypass for a 3.7 kilometre road project linking Old Yundum, Tawta, Daru-Busumbala, Sukuata and Jambajally. From Old Yundum, His Excellency proceeds to the SBEC Junction to lay the foundation stone of some 11KMs of road linking Mariama Kunda and Youna at 6:00pm to be followed by a meeting at Jabang by 6:30pm.

On Monday 15th May, 2023, the President will meet the people of Foni in Giboro by 3:00pm after launching the 13 KM Giboro-Sohm-Faraba Sutu Road. He will later hold another meeting at Bundung in the Kanifing Municipality.

Still in the Kombos, Mr Barrow will on Tuesday 16th May, 2023 launch the 6KM Lamin-Babylon Road at 5:30pm and the 4KM Farato-Bojang Kunda Road at 6:00pm with a subsequent meeting at Farato.

Gunjur and Sanyang will be President Barrow's destinations on Wednesday 17th May, 2023 where he will launch the 5KM Gunjur Highway-Gunjur Beach at 5:45pm and the 4.5KM Sanyang Highway-Sanyang Beach Road Projects at 6:30pm. Mr Barrow will address a grand meeting in Sanyang, Kombo South, later that evening.

This phase of the Presidential projects initiation tour will conclude on Thursday, 18th May, 2023 with meetings in Banjul at 5:30pm and Ebo Town at 6:30pm.

Signed

Ebrima G. Sankareh