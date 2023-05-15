Gambia: WCR Women's 3rd Division League Update

15 May 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Fortune FC and Queen Girls of Lamin FC on Saturday secured victories in Group A of the 2023 West Coast Regional (WCR) Women's Third Division League campaign.

Fortune FC thrashed Soccer Girls 3-0 at the Farato Football Field, while Queen Girls FC defeated Cobblers FC1-0 at the Lamin Football Field.

Fortune FC clasped 9 points after three group matches.

Queen of Lamin FC grasped 6 points in three group matches.

Fortune FC and Queen of Lamin FC will both challenge to win their remaining group matches to increase their chances of gaining promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's Division Two League next season.

Soccer Girls FC and Cobblers FC will both combat to win their remaining group matches to stay in the West Coast Regional Women's Third Division League for another next season.

