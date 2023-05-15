Gambia: At Passport DC, Thousands Turn-Up to See What Gambia Could Offer

The ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the United States of America, His Excellency Momodou Lamin Bah, on Saturday May 6th, 2023 led a government delegation which comprised of representatives from the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC), The Gambia Tourism Board and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Passport DC event held at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) in Washington D.C.

Passport DC is a month-long event in Washington D.C. that highlights the thriving international diplomatic community and its lively and varied culture. The event is annually held in the month of May which is internationally dedicated to promoting culture around the world. Thousands of visitors turned-up to enjoy what The Gambia has to offer in terms of culture, tradition, hospitality, cuisine and opportunities for investment.

This year, The Gambia, Uganda, Malawi, Tanzania and Burkina Faso held their events at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC). Other African Embassies participated at African Union Mission in D.C. whilst others held their activities at their respective Embassies.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Bah expressed delight at the efforts employed in making the event a success. Ambassador Bah said the aim of The Gambia's participation is to create a platform that will showcase the country and promote diverse culture and other tourist attractions that The Gambia has to offer.

The Gambian Ambassador said our participation would facilitate cross-cultural

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

exchange and foster better relations between The Gambia, the United States and the rest of the world with a view to enhancing trade and investment opportunities in The Gambia.

He assured that more preparations would be done by the Embassy in concert with relevant stakeholders like the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, National Centre for Arts and Culture, The Gambia Tourism Board and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad to make subsequent Passport D.C. events more outstanding.

First Secretary - Information and Cultural Affairs at the Embassy of The Gambia in Washington, D.C., Mr. Saikou Ceesay, who coordinated Gambia's participation said the aim of the event is to make people around the world have a better understanding of The Gambia's culture and tradition. Gambian culture was exhibited through live Kora music, outfit and food. The opportunity was used to explain the importance and meaning of the Kora and traditional drums in Gambian society. The Gambian team also introduced Washingtonians to our traditional Benachin food.

At the end of the event, the delegation from Banjul and staff of the Embassy held a meeting at the Embassy to discuss how the event went, and what needs to be done to enhance Gambia's participation in future Passport D.C. events.