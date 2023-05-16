Nigeria: $1.3bn Zungeru Hydroelectric Plant Completed, Ready for Inauguration - Govt

Abuja — The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, has revealed that the 700 megawatts Zungeru Hydroelectric power project has been completed, stressing that the facility will be able to send power to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) soon.

THISDAY learnt that the project worth over $1.3 billion, is being constructed by CNEEC and SINOHYDRO in Niger state, Nigeria. It is said to be the second-largest hydroelectric power project in the country behind the 760 megawatts (1,020,000 hp) Kainji hydroelectric power project.

The minister, who spoke while on inspection visit of the project in the company of members of the Senate committee on Power chaired by Senator Gabriel Suswam and the governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello, pointed out that all the turbines had been tested and plans were being concluded for the official launch of the project.

Aliyu said the last time a project like Zungeru Hydroelectric Power project was executed by the Nigerian government was in 1960's, adding that the huge investment in Zungeru power plant was part of the federal government's commitment to improving electricity supply across the country.

Aliyu who also posted images from the visit on his social media handles, added that apart from giving more power to Nigerians, the project is currently providing employment for many Nigerians and will provide flood control, irrigation, as well as water supply to the people.

Also speaking, the Governor of Niger state, Bello, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the completion of the project.

In his remarks, the Chairman Senate Committee on Power, Suswam, expressed satisfaction with the project, noting that the senate mandated his committee to inspect the project and report back to the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.