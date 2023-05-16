Nigeria: 13 Days to Go - Threat to Inauguration: Perpetrators Won't Be Spared - IGP

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration date for the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other elected government officials across the states, the inspector-general of police (IGP), Usman Baba, has warned politicians and other citizens against any act that could truncate Nigeria's democracy.

The IGP, who gave the warning at a press conference in his office in Abuja yesterday, said the police would not condone any threat to the inauguration.

The IGP said, "The imperative of peace in our national life cannot be overemphasised. The sustenance of peace and security is even more expedient at this stage in our national democratic transition. Consequently, while the Nigeria Police, in synergy with other security agencies and the intelligence community, continue to closely monitor the activities of these political elements, it has become expedient to make some clear statements.

"First, the Nigeria Police hereby sternly warn all political actors with subversive agenda and their collaborators, particularly, their foot soldiers who they are exposing to political radicalisation and extremism, to, henceforth, jettison their ongoing premeditated attempts to create tension within the national space with intention of derailing the 29th May, 2023 presidential inauguration ceremony.

"Second, any such persons, regardless of their political affiliations, who continuously engages in acts that are inimical to our nation's democratic and security interests, should not be in doubt on the firm determination of the Nigeria Police under my watch to closely collaborate with the law enforcement family and the intelligence community to defend our democracy, keep the internal security order stable and optimally deploy our common unique assets towards guaranteeing the successful conduct of the presidential inauguration ceremony.

"Third, we note that the inauguration ceremonies at all the national and state levels of government are a critical constitutional requirement for the sustenance of our political order as a nation and the Nigeria Police is duty and legally bound to defend our democratic heritage and closely police the constitutional processes.

"Consequently, I assure the citizens that our loyalty to our democratic and political order remains firm and unwavering. We will defend our democracy at all costs. The 29th May, 2023 date for the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and indeed, other inauguration ceremonies at national and state levels is sacrosanct."

He urged the international community not to be swayed by the ill-informed actions of unpatriotic political actors who may be creating false red flags through the social media, insisting that "the country's security order remains stable, and the Presidential inauguration will hold as scheduled under a very peaceful atmosphere."