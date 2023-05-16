Nigeria: Govt Lists Conditions for Fresh Evacuees to Leave Sudan

The Federal Government on Monday listed conditions that must be met for new evacuees who only recently availed themselves to be removed from warring Sudan.

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission spokesperson, AbdulRahman Balogun made this known while disclosing the government's effort in trying to rescue Nigerians still stranded in the Northeast African country.

Balogun also disclosed that the number of evacuees grew from 26 to 200 about the time the Commission thought it was almost wrapping up its rescue operation.

For those left in Sudan who wish to leave, Balogun said, "You must get yourself to Port Sudan. You must have a means of identification as a Nigerian. You must have a verifiable contact or an abode in Nigeria."

A total of 2,518 Nigerian evacuees have arrived in Nigeria on 15 flights from Sudan.