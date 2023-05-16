Nigeria: Paris 2024 Qualifier - Team Nigeria Wins 3 Gold, 3 Silver Medals At Africa Weightlifting Championship

press release

Team Nigeria on Monday began her quest for 2024 Olympic Games qualification in excellent fashion as Lawal Rufiatu and Olarinoye Adenike Adijat won three gold and three silver medals, respectively at the ongoing 2023 Senior Africa Weightlifting Championship in Tunisia

Amaechi Agbo, Media Officer, Nigeria Weightlifting Federation in a press statement issued on Monday said the ongoing championship also serves as the 2024 Olympics qualifier.

Competing in the 59kg women's category, Rafiatu won three gold medals in the Snatch, Clean and Jerk and Total while Adijat claimed all three silver medals in the same category.

Lawal Rufiatu, 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner in the category, lifted 95kg in snatch, 122kg in Clean & Jerk and 217kg in total to win all three gold medals in the category

Olarinoye, 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner in 55kg, claimed all three silver medals with a lift of 93kg in snatch,118kg in the Clean & Jerk and 211kg in total as she continued her impressive s performances in the new category

Olarinoye moved from 55kg in late 2022 to 59kg. In her first competition in the new category at the 2022 National Sports Festival, NSF, she won three silver medals.

Two Tunisians and a Moroccan shared the three bronze medals

Nigeria will continue her quest for more medals in Tunis on Tuesday, 16 May, as two lifters will be on stage as well. Joy Eze, (71kg women) and Edidiong Umofia (73kg men) will compete.

Nigeria's fifth athlete, Akano Desmond (89kg men) will round off Nigeria's participation in the championship on Wednesday, 17 May.

Nigeria's weightlifters will participate in six Championship qualifiers as they seek to return Nigeria to the global weightlifting map in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The 2023 Africa Weightlifting Championship commenced on 11 May and will end on Friday 19 May.