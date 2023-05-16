Nigeria: Court Hears Suit Against Tinubu's Inauguration May 18

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has fixed the May 18, 2023 to hear the suit filed by five residents of the Federal Capital Territory seeking to stop the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the next president of Nigeria.

During the proceedings yesterday, the court adjourned the matter to enable the counsel to the plaintiffs address the court on the issue of locus standi, jurisdiction and whether the matter is not already before the presidential election petition court.

Counsel to the plaintiffs, Mr Chuks Nwachukwu, explained that the issues have been addressed in their originating summons and will be re-opened at the next adjourned date.

The plaintiffs approached the court on April 28, 2023, claiming that Tinubu failed to secure at least 25 percent of votes cast in the FCT and cannot be sworn in as president.

Five residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, approached the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court for an order to halt the ceremony.

The plaintiffs, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/578/2023, applied for an order, restraining the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, any other judicial officer and/or any other authority or person from swearing in any candidate in the February 25 presidential election as President or Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, until it is judicially determined with finality or in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution that such candidate has fulfilled the requirement of Section 134(2) (b) of the Constitution.

They further want a declaration that, "the plaintiffs and other FCT residents have a legal interest and constitutional rights to be heard on the question of whether a President-elect must secure at least 25% of votes cast, on the first ballot, in the FCT, Abuja."