Nigeria: Number of Out-of-School Children Has Dropped - Minister

16 May 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the federal government has witnessed a rise in school enrollment nationwide but did provide specific numbers to support her claim.

She disclosed this to State House correspondents after the Extraordinary Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.

The minister stated that the government aims to enroll every out-of-school child by 2030.

According to her, the government has approved a budget of over N14 billion to train N-Power beneficiaries.

She also said Council approved a policy on the National Home Grown School Feeding programme (NHGSFP) which seeks to address the issues of education, health, social protection and agriculture.

The minister of state (transportation), Demola Adegiroye, said the council approved the sum of N1.3 billion for the procurement of furniture for the newly acquired headquarters of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Security Agency (NIMASA) in Lagos.

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, said the council approved the appointment of a consultant for the supervision of the Dadin-kowa water scheme for the first five years with N605 million.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.