Nigeria: Number of Out-of-School Children Has Dropped - Minister

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the federal government has witnessed a rise in school enrollment nationwide but did provide specific numbers to support her claim.

She disclosed this to State House correspondents after the Extraordinary Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.

The minister stated that the government aims to enroll every out-of-school child by 2030.

According to her, the government has approved a budget of over N14 billion to train N-Power beneficiaries.

She also said Council approved a policy on the National Home Grown School Feeding programme (NHGSFP) which seeks to address the issues of education, health, social protection and agriculture.

The minister of state (transportation), Demola Adegiroye, said the council approved the sum of N1.3 billion for the procurement of furniture for the newly acquired headquarters of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Security Agency (NIMASA) in Lagos.

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, said the council approved the appointment of a consultant for the supervision of the Dadin-kowa water scheme for the first five years with N605 million.