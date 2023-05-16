Nigeria: It's Been Bumpy 8 Years, but We've Built Foundation for Prosperous Nigeria - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, reminisced about the last eight years of his administration, saying the journey has been rough, but his administration has laid the foundation for a prosperous Nigeria.

Buhari made the comments in his speech at a gathering of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) in Abuja, read by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

The president stated that the outcome of the 2023 general election was an indication that the electorate were fast maturing and democracy had come to stay. He warned elected officials that they only had the option of delivering on their promises or they would be shown the way out.

Similarly, prominent Nigerian and global leaders, who spoke yesterday in Abuja at an induction seminar for incoming governors organised by the NGF, advised the new governors to deliberately pursue economic growth and good governance. Speakers at the seminar included Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, Amina Mohammed; former Senate President Bukola Saraki; entrepreneur and philanthropist, Tony Elemelu; and United States Charge D'AfFair, David Greene.

Buhari, in the speech read by Gambari at the 2023 NGF meeting, said, "We have made steady progress since we took office in 2015. The road has been bumpy due to a challenging fiscal climate, but I am proud to state, as we leave office in about two weeks, that we have built a firm foundation for a prosperous Nigeria.

"We could not have done everything, but we focused on a number of areas: infrastructure, agriculture and strengthening our Armed Forces.

The president stated that in March 2023, Nigeria consolidated and reinforced its democratic process with a general election that saw the election of a new president and about 18 new governors.

The president stated, "I am happy to note that democracy is alive, vibrant and thriving in Nigeria. With the elections now over, it is time for us to deliver the promises we made during the campaigns. I have always maintained that democracy is not an end state nor is it a static event. It is an evolutionary process that takes its participants on a journey of self-realisation.

"The process forces us to hold a mirror to ourselves, and by doing so, we are made to constantly review and improve its critical elements to ensure that we have an inclusive democratic practice that gives faith to voters.

"We must, therefore, be patient, tolerant and use the appropriate channels to seek redress if we believe there have been unfair practices along the way. As you can tell, I am speaking as a veteran of the process, with the scars to show for it.

"On May 29, you will be called upon to steer the affairs of your states for the next four years. From this day, you become wholly responsible for the state as an enterprise. You, as the governor or state chief executive, inherit all its assets and liabilities.

"The assumption of office is a constitutional process that we must take with utmost dedication, in the light of the trust bestowed on you by those, who elected you into office."

The president said one interesting development that Nigerians witnessed in the last election was the maturity of the electorate. He stressed that the citizens were increasingly finding their voices.

Buhari said, "Any public officer, who fails to either meet up with the expectations of the people or deliver on his campaign promises would be voted out in the next election. That is what democracy is about. Deliver or get shown the door out.

"I enjoin the forum to promote ideals that will address the challenges of democracy and governance in our country today. The role of the sub-nationals is critical in our socio-economic development as a nation. Your proximity to the people gives you the privilege to have an instant pulse on their needs and challenges and yours is to devise creative and judicious means of addressing the myriad of issues that confront them daily.

"As returning or incoming state executives, you also must be cognisant of the comparative advantages inherent in each of your states, and how you can form partnerships with each other, by leveraging your various strengths while recognising that there is no one size fits all solutions.

"I also bid you to take this opportunity to unite across party divides to put the country first. Nigerians desire peace, progress and security. A country, where they have access to quality education, health and social services. Your ability to champion these values significantly impacts the atmosphere, wherein the delivery of social goods and services will be conducted efficiently and harmoniously."

Buhari highlighted the achievements and focus of his administration, saying, "Despite the difficult fiscal conditions, we remained committed to our promises. These key areas were strategically targeted. Our focus on infrastructure was to improve access to markets, improved linkages and to reduce overall supply chain costs.

"This singular commitment to infrastructure development for roads, rails, airports, ports and affordable housing were designed to create better means of livelihood for our people and facilitate access to jobs. I am happy that we are succeeding in investing the nation's wealth in every state of the federation and a clear path for sustainable development has been set.

"Our various interventions in agriculture ensured that we reduced our food import bill while increasing domestic production and even expansion of critical export crops. This deliberate policy was especially necessary as COVID-forced shutdown led to increase in global food prices, and whilst we experienced some spike, we, nonetheless, were better able to contend with the food crises.

"Our men and women of the Armed Forces have through their gallant actions and sacrifices ensured that our territorial integrity remains intact; and they continue with laser focus to combat what remains of a significantly degraded enemies of state, and there shall be no letting on until peace and stability returns to our nation.

"As found in the oath I took, I shall continue to support their efforts with improved resources and modern warfare equipment to enhance their abilities.1 believe that the outgoing governors have left a legacy that will ensure that incoming governors are able to transit into office with minimal interruption in governance.

"This will ensure that new governments are able to make significant mileage as they step in, including identifying key operational and policy issues that require early action. I am very confident that from the foundation we have laid, the incoming federal government will build on our legacies in ensuring that we continue to build the country of our dreams."

Aminu Tambuwal

In his opening address at the NGF meeting, Chairman of the forum, and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, said the induction seminar was organised to support the new governors in developing the essential skills for democratic governance.

Tambuwal stated, "To kickstart this post-election democratic process, we have invited governance experts, bureaucrats, and entrepreneurs, within and outside the shores of this country, to share their expertise on democratic governance in a diverse political economy with unique peculiarities in modern governance framework.

"I am pleased to acknowledge in our midst the presence of democratic leaders from Africa, United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States of America, who have obliged to share their vast experience with us.

"Your Excellency, we have had robust and fruitful engagements with you as a listening father for the past eight years of your administration in the National Economic Council."

The governor recalled some constitution alteration bills, which Buhari recently signed into law. He said with the new laws, which put electricity, railways, and correctional services on the concurrent legislative list, states had now been empowered to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity in areas covered by the national grid.

Tambuwal said, "We now have financial independence of state Houses of Assembly and state judiciary. Presidents and governors are expected to submit the names of persons nominated as ministers and commissioners within 60 days of taking oath of office for confirmation by the senate or state House of Assembly. These, among others, are landmark constitutional reforms.

"Full diversification of the economy entails shifting away from reliance on export of commodity like oil, gold, and agricultural produce to industrialisation for genuine development and sustainable growth of our economy.

"Rearticulation of our national industrialisation policy, improved power supply and human capital development are critical in our quest for industrialisation for poverty alleviation and employment generation. This is a task the incoming administration must take seriously for national socio-economic reinvigoration."

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala

In her keynote address, Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, told the incoming governors that no nation could develop without earning the trust of the people and there could be no foreign development without good governance.

She said, "Even before independence, the generation of leaders that led us to freedom identified how important trust would be to our nation's success.

"Every nation is a work-in-progress. The task of nation-building is a continuous one. So even if we have made mistakes, there is always a chance to change course. The fatal mistake in nation-building is refusing to learn lessons, and failing to course-correct where needed.

"In our country, given its size, diversity, and economic development challenges, the scale of the task of nation-building is particularly large.

"As you take office or return to your governorships, our 222 million compatriots will be counting on you to rise to the occasion. The states are closest to the people: what you do or don't do, directly impacts people across the country.

"Nigerians are not building our nation in a vacuum. When shaping policies and strategies, we need to do so in the context of what is happening in the world. We need to wake up and smell the coffee. The world is changing fast, in good ways and bad. The bad ways are more obvious these days.

"Dear Governors, I remain convinced that a better future is within our collective grasp. But to move ahead and seize it, we will need political and business leaders at the state and national levels to form a compact in pursuit of pro-growth and pro-development policies.

"We ought to be seeking to double our growth rate and sustain that higher growth until we attain upper middle-income status. We can also aim to double Nigeria's share of world trade from 0.33% to 0.66% within a decade. To build such a compact, we need trust."

Tony Elumelu

Founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu, told the gathering it was lack of economic hope or opportunity that could lead a young man to bear an AK47 and join a terrorist or bandit group

According to Elumelu, "We need to create the feeling and belief that it is a mutual destiny. Poverty anywhere in the country is a threat to the rest of us everywhere.

"As a businessman, I invest for the long term. In politics, we must do the same - invest in Nigeria. Invest in our infrastructure, be strategic, identify those areas where we will all get the best return - and by best, I mean best for our country

"In terms of stability, prosperity and the wellbeing of our people, I have seen how in the power sector, when government, private sector and community align, the results are transformational. Let's do the same for our young population. Nigeria's next generations are our hope for a better and more prosperous future.

"They are dynamic, vocal, patriotic - but they need our support, attention, empathy. They need our action! We need their participation in our society. We should embrace and welcome this. To our political leaders, unite today, in this essential forum.

"I say create more private sector-friendly policies to increase wealth creation and encourage entrepreneurship. As leaders, policy-makers, and stakeholders in our society, we must recognise the potential of entrepreneurship to promote youth engagement and wealth creation in Nigeria.

"We must invest in programmes that support and encourage young people to pursue their dreams and develop the skills they need to succeed as entrepreneurs. Let us work together to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurship to thrive in Nigeria, and to empower our youth to become active participants in the development of our country. Give them economic hope and they will transform our country.

"And finally, my advice to our governors and leaders, as you commence this journey - reflect on your legacy. How will history judge us? What greater legacy is there than your gift to the next generation - the great destiny that awaits Nigeria."

Amina Mohammed

Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, appealed to the incoming governors to ensure good governance that would bring about development and in their respective states.

She said a committed leadership that could tap into the abundant opportunities in the various states and guide the country towards inclusive sustainable development that left no one behind was what Nigeria needed.

Mohammed said, "First term goes very fast and the second even faster! Campaign promises made must be delivered and that's hard. It requires an effective team. Resource constraints are real."

The UN deputy secretary-general told the incoming governors that domestic resource mobilisation was urgent, while prioritising, phasing and leveraging other partnerships were key.

She stated, "Communicating and consulting create less distractions and manage expectations. Mindsets must change. Under the constitution of Nigeria, you have the authority and the responsibility to deliver on critical foundations of infrastructure and services that deliver on social and economic development.

"But to do so, you must lead. You must inspire and shape a better future that includes everyone. You must bring the population on this journey with you. You must take every opportunity to have women and youth not just at the table but empowered to make meaningful contribution to the discourse.

"You must open up to your political adversaries and govern with vision, courage, tolerance and humility. Your Excellences, with only seven years left to meet the promises of the 2030 Agenda, time is not on our side."

Mohammed also told the incoming governors, "Remember that transformation will not happen in a vacuum or by chance. The context is tough. Nigeria must prepare and be ready to make a quantum leap."

David Greene

United States Charge D'AfFair, David Greene, called for a committed and improved relationship between Nigeria and the United States.

Greene stated, "There are many areas of mutual interests between US and each of your states, including on-governance, heal, development and many more. Those of you who have already been in office have partnered US Agency for International Development.

"You know that USAID provides humanitarian assistance and promotes a healthier, more educated population, inclusive economic development and good governance in Nigeria.

He explained, "Through USAID, in fiscal year 2021, the United States invested $855 million in Nigeria. We are the largest bilateral contributor of humanitarian and development assistance in the country. None of this would be possible, or would have the tremendous impact that it does, without your collaboration and partnership at the state level.

"Health programmes are a major part of our portfolio and a key way we partner governors across the country."

Greene said the American government had worked with the governors and their states to implement development assistance programmes through the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Walter Reed, and USAID.

"Nigeria has become a world leader in its quest to reach HIV epidemic control. Together, I know we will end HIV/AlDS as a public health threat in Nigeria by 2030.

"Additionally, the governor's forum played a critical role in Nigeria's polio eradication effort. Your directives to vaccinate every child under five and establishment of the Polio Task Force are the reasons Nigeria was declared wild polio virus free in 2020.

"We collaborate with and help train law enforcement and other security forces. We also work with Nigeria on bolstering education, enhancing the business climate, and working to improve court administration and reduce pretrial detention, to name a few more.

"In all these areas, governors and state governments are critical partners. The US embassy looks forward to working with you individually and as an association. Together, we can elevate critical state and national priorities and achieve greater development outcomes for all Nigerians."

Saraki, Aliyu, Others

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki cautioned the outgoing governors to abstain from interfering in the governance of their states as they prepared to leave office later this month. But Saraki charged them to brace up for life after office and make necessary adjustments to play their role in national development.

Saraki, a former governor of Kwara State and one-time chairman of NGF, said, "When you are no longer governor, allow your successor to do their work. Go back to your families.

"I am sure your wives, children and grandchildren are counting the days. You are bracing up for a new phase of life, which is completely different. Spend more time with your families. Save your money for hampers and rams, because they won't come as usual."

He also enjoined the newly elected governors to start planning their exit from day one, even as he harped on the significance of self-challenge for development.

"To our incoming governors, start planning and preparing for governance. Plan your exit from day one and keep challenging yourselves," he said.

Sharing his experience on life after office, former Niger State governor, Babangida Aliyu, called on new and returning governors to prioritise the people's welfare irrespective of their political affiliations.

Aliyu said, "Let's work diligently so that after our tenure, people will come back and say you have done well. To have elected you, it means the people have chosen you as their servant. Every time, do what your conscience and the law say you should do."

According to Aliyu, there is danger in personalising power at the expense of the people.

He stated, "At times, people will say this is our time. Don't make that mistake. A former governor who made that mistake is now walking on the streets."

Aliyu called on the governors to be accessible and accountable to the people, reminding them that being governors does not mean they are the best and the brightest.

Former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, recalled the difficulty in transiting from office. Dankwambo narrated how an unnamed former governor, who had a flight to catch to Benin City, kept sitting and sipping coffee in the departure lounge of a Nigerian airport until the plane took off.

The incident, which drew a thunderous laughter from the audience, according to Dankwambo, happened because the former governor was waiting for his aides to remind him of boarding time.

He urged the outgoing governors to bear with the pressure of friction likely to occur between them and their successors.

Dankwambo told the outgoing governors, "You are retiring from work, not life. Avoid meddling in the affairs of your successors. As you get older, your health cannot be taken for granted. You have to bear with the pressure. Begin to prepare for retirement as soon as you are sworn in.

"Be prepared for the visits of such institutions like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, who may ask some questions that needed answers."

Meanwhile, a book, "How the States Are Governed: A first-hand account by Nigeria Governors," was presented at the event by Mr Joe Abah.

Abah advised the incoming governors to learn from the literary account of how their predecessors navigated the stormy waters of governance and political developments.

Some of the past, serving and incoming governors at the event included Kayode Fayemi, Tambuwal, Aminu Masari, Charles Soludo, Bala Mohammed, Babagana Zulum, Dauda Lawal, and Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia.