Nigeria: I'm in Race for Senate Presidency in Line With Constitutional Provisions - Yari

A former Governor of Zamfara State and Senator-elect for Zamfara West, Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, yesterday, in Abuja, declared that he was in the race for the Presidency of the 10th Senate in line with constitutional provisions and not zoning arrangement made by the ruling party.

Yari, who stated this while fielding questions from journalists at the sideline of induction programme held for senators and members-elect for the 10th National Assembly at International Conference Centre (ICC), said his aspiration was not an affront against the APC.

While maintaining that he was in the race as provided for by section 50 (2) of the 1999 Constitution, he said, "My aspiration for Presidency of the 10th Senate is covered by relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution, which to me is superior to any other law or arrangement.

"I am a loyal party man. Nobody has told me that any position has been zoned to anywhere as far as the 10th National Assembly is concerned. Position of President of the Senate is first among equals among the 109 Senators. Any Senator-elect, who wants to occupy the position, must seek the support of others which I am doing.

"It is hire and fire arrangement. I want them to hire me as President of the 10th Senate on the day of inauguration. Many of those approached by me, have given their supports and I won't disappoint them. My becoming Senate President on the day of inauguration lies with decision that will be made by 108 other senators that day and nothing else," he said.

Meanwhile, a group loyal to the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawale, under the aegis of the National Defence Coalition of the All Progressives Congress, has described as untrue, claims by a 10th House of Representatives Speakership aspirant, Aminu Sani Jaji, that he made the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu possible in the state.

General Secretary of the group, Anas Abdullahi Kaura, who addressed journalists in Abuja, yesterday, said the victory of Tinubu in Zamfara State was made possible largely by the heavy support of Matawale, Abdulaziz Yari and Senator Kabir Marafa.

The group said Jaji's statement, when he visited the national secretariat of the APC to protest the zoning arrangements for the 10th National Assembly leadership positions, was unfortunate.

"We have a personal respect for Aminu Jaji and his personal ideologies but surprisingly, I don't know what motivated him to go to the extent he has gone. His statement when they paid a protest visit to the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, is absolutely ridiculing to his political status.

"For Aminu Sani Jaji to say he was the one that produced the winning votes for Tinubu and Shatima he must know that he is economical with the truth because even someone who is not from Zamfara State will not believed him. I believe that his political outlook and that of his supporters may likely be injurious to the unity of the APC in Zamfara.

"His words are clearly targeting the political stars of former Governor Abdulaziz Yari and by extension Governor Bello Matawalle. Even if I am wrong by the assertion made, for him to face the National Chairman of the APC face-to-face and made such political outburst is really something that will send a very wrong signal to his political sincerity."