Liberia: Weah On Transforming Liberia's Landscapes

-As he inspects PHP project

President George Weah has promised to continue developing and transforming the landscape of Liberia, whilst ensuring that the youthful population of the country has a viable future and access to areas they can congregate to recreate and sharpen their inborn skills.

President Weah made the commitment on Friday, May 12, while inspecting recreation projects in PHP and Doe Communities, respectively.

He also expressed confidence that he will retain the office of the Presidency during the October 10 presidential and legislative elections.

Mr. Weah noted that he is committed to the development of Liberia, adding that it is his utmost obsession to than be bothered and distracted by mischiefs and falsehoods pivoted by detractors.

"I am a focused and determined person, and I want to remain focused on developing the country," President Weah stated.

He also opined that his preoccupation has been to fulfill his promises to the people of Liberia and improve their standards of living, that is while he is seeking second term.

"We have done a lot in the last five years of our first term, and I want to continue on this trajectory of changing the development paradigm in our second term if the Liberian people give us the chance," he added.

Mr. Weah said development initiatives that he is undertaking, including the PHP Sports Development Project and the Clara Town football pitch, are things citizens, mainly young people, of other countries enjoy, and he feels obligated to do same in Liberia.

"As a former footballer," President Weah argued, "it would be a disservice to the young people of this country if I had done nothing to improve sports and recreational facilities, including those that I played on during my days in Liberia," he said.

The President was taken on the tour by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, G. Wesseh Blamoh, and Minister of State without Portfolio, Trokon Kpui, who also heads presidential projects.