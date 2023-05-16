Liberia: 'You Can't Unite Hungry, Unemployed People'

-Simeon Freeman tells GoL

Presidential hopeful Mr. Simeon Freeman has told the Liberian government that it is a complete bluff and political show to seek to unite hungry and unemployed people.

Addressing journalists on National Unification Day which is celebrated on 14 May each year, the opposition Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) political leader claimed that "you can't really unite hungry and unemployed people."

Speaking during a block game final kickoff in Chocolate City, Montserrado County Electoral District #13, Mr. Freeman said National Unification under President George Manneh Weah's leadership is a major challenge.

He said this is because the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)-led government is still playing insensitively to the economic and social plights of the Liberian people.

"Not much is happening when it comes to National Unification under this leadership. A lot more could have happened but not much is happening. So under my leadership, we will ensure that" he said.

The businessman-turned-politician argued that when it comes to National Unification, you can't really unite hungry people.

"You can't also really unite unemployed people. And so under my administration, we will firstly, raise the revenue, secondly, create massive employment," said Mr. Freeman.

He believed that when revenues are raised and people are employed, people can see themselves in the national dream of unity when these kinds of occasions are held.

"My message as we celebrate National Unification Day, let's take this day to think about the choices that have to be made in October and ensure that we make the right choice for a better leadership for Liberia," Mr. Freeman explained.

According to him, when Liberia can migrate to a place where people can see themselves in the National Unification and a national dream, it makes national unification meaningful.

He further indicated that as of now, people are finding it very difficult to see and feel the essence of National Unification because they are not looked at properly in terms of their social and economic plights.

"The government needs to create more jobs, more employment, more capacity for women, and more business operation."

Mr. Freeman suggested that Liberia should also attract more businesses and address the importation of rice, a basic commodity.

"I also think that by now, we should have been one of the largest producers in sugar in West Africa because we have all of the things, including the field for rice, the social flower among others," the MPC political leader stated.

Freeman said because the government failed to look in that direction and bring the desire and aspiration of Liberians to fulfillment, most people don't see themselves in that national dream.

On Sunday, 14 May 2023, the MPC political leader and his entourage visited Montserrado Electoral District #13 and participated in the grand final of their block league.

On the occasion, Mr. Freeman officially did the kickoff of the game. He provided LRD50,000 as support to the league and LRD10,000 for the female team that emerged as the winner of the tournament.

Also, Mr. Freeman vowed to organize and finance a District #13 sports tournament which he said will kick off at the beginning of June.

Mr. Freeman disclosed that he will organize the District #13 league. According to him, the winner will walk away with LRD100,000, while the runner-up will get LRD50,000.

"The economic issues are many, but these are some of the low-hanging fruits that create an opportunity for them to come together, interact with each other. But the economic issues remain."