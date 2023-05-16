Liberia: PYJ Rejects Plot Allegations

-describes CDC Youth League as silly people

The chairperson of the governing council for the opposition Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson, describes plot allegation by the Youth League of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) linking him (PYJ) to plan to assassinate former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai as a silly talk.

Sen. Johnson says the CDC is afraid of defeat in October because he left the Coalition to instead, make former Vice President Boakai Liberia's next President.

The ex-rebel leader-turned politician, who captured and killed President Samuel Kanyon Doe during the heat of the rebel invasion in 1990, clarifies that he is no longer a soldier to overthrow Ambassador Boakai, stressing that if he were even a soldier and desired to overthrow the former Vice President, it does not concern the CDC Youth League.

Responding to the plot allegation via mobile phone in Monrovia, PYJ further terms the claim as political propaganda, adding that he is fully ready to face the battle the CDC Youth League is waging.

According to him, he is not aware whether former VP Boakai is traveling to the United States, as alleged by the Youth League.

The two times kingmaker also describes members of the CDC Youth League as bunch of silly people that talk rubbish.

Senator Johnson's characterization of the Youth League members comes after they accused him of plotting to overthrow the UP Standard Bearer (Boakai) and have him replaced with Senator Jeremiah Koung, recently named as running mate to the former Vice President.

The CDC Youth League through its chairman, Emmanuel M. Johnson, in a news conference held recently in Congo Town, accused PYJ of holding secret meetings with the people of Nimba on how to replace Ambassador Boakai.

He accused Senator Johnson of planning to overthrow Ambassador Boakai to make Jeremiah Koung Standard Bearer of the UP, instead.

The CDC youth leader described Senator Johnson as a killer, alleging the PYJ has assured Senator Koung that he (KOUNG) will take the standard bearer post of the Unity Party because former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai will not return from the United States alive.

According to the CDC, Amb. Boakai has departed Liberia for the United States for critical medical surgery.

It called on the Inter-religious Council of Liberia to be on alert about the alleged plans of Senator Johnson, adding that the Nimba County Senator is on record for killing sitting President Samuel Kanyon Doe.

The CDC Youth League recounted that this is the same former rebel leader, who murdered many innocent citizens during the Liberian Civil War and victimized thousands of others.

According to the youth group, PYJ is also allegedly planning to strongly take issues against Nimbaians who opposed his political interest.

The Youth League termed the alleged plans of the senator as sad and a national security threat, noting that it will not take the matter lightly.

The group said it remains very supportive and unwavering to defend ordinary people Liberians, especially, citizens of Nimba County, who were reportedly threatened by Senator PYJ.

Last year, Senator Johnson severed ties with the ruling CDC and withdrew support from President George Weah, taking along his MDR party to former Vice President Joseph Boakai, who picked MDR standard Bearer Senator Jeremiah Koung as his running mate.

