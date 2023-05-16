Liberia: Parties Re-Affirm 30 Percent Quota for Female Candidates

The National Elections Commission and registered political parties in the country have reaffirmed their commitments to implement a memorandum of understanding that requires a minimum 30 percent quota for females in the 2023 elections.

The reaffirmation was made at a ceremony held under the theme: "Increasing Women's Political Participation in Elections through the Full Implementation of Section 4.5 B and C of the New Elections Law."

Speaking at the Monrovia City Hall over the weekend in Monrovia, NEC Chairperson, Davidetta Browne-Lansanah, said the MOU between political parties and the electoral body marks a significant milestone in the nation's forward march towards an inclusive political environment.

Madam Browne-Lansanah described the signing of the MOU as a very holistic display of firm commitment of political parties to the inclusion of women in the new political dispensation.

She thanked UN Women, the United Nations Development Program, Irish Aid, Swedish Aid, ECOWAS and the European Union for their support in developing the MOU.

Speaking on behalf of political parties, ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Chairman, Mulbah Morlu, assured the audience that political parties will ensure implementation of the MOU in the coming elections.

Chairman Morlu further assured that all political parties will endeavor to apply provisions of the MOU to give females their rights and support needed to attain the 30 percent listing.

Representing the Resident Representative of the UNDP at the program, Mrs. Christina Solomon said that history is made by the signing of the MOU between NEC and political parties.

She said the occasion will also be remembered as an important day in modern Liberian political history for women's political participation.

Also speaking, the head of delegation for the European Union to Liberia, Laurent Delahousse, challenged political parties to ensure full implementation of the 30 percent female candidates on their respective lists of qualified candidates.

Ambassador Delahousse noted that as a member of the comity of nations, Liberia is obligated to ensure that women are given the space to develop politically.

In remarks, the Ambassador of ECOWAS to Liberia, Josephine Nkrumah, stressed the need for violence-free elections in the country.

She said any trouble in any member state of the regional organization has an effect on another because when Liberia catches cold, one of its members will sneeze.