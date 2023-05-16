Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Leaves Ghana for State Visit to Guinea-Bissau

15 May 2023
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Sunday, 14th May 2023, to lead the Ghanaian delegation for a State Visit to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, at the invitation of its President, His Excellency Umaru Sissoco Embalo, Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

The purpose of the visit is to deepen further the already strong relations that exist between the two countries, as well as explore other areas of co-operation to their mutual benefit.

Whilst in Guinea-Bissau, the President will hold bilateral talks with President Embalo; he will receive the Amilcar Cabral Medal, the highest national honour of Guinea-Bissau; deliver a lecture at the Law Faculty of the University of Amilcar Cabral; and interact with the contingent of Ghanaian soldiers stationed in Bissau, who are part of the ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 16th May 2018, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

