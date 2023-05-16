Nigeria: Defence Intelligence Chief Charges Military Attaches Posted to 25 Countries to Portray Nigeria Positively

Abuja — The Chief of Defence Intelligence (DIA), Maj Gen Samuel Adebayo, has charged deputy defence attaches posted to 25 countries to sustain a positive image of the country in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Deputy Defence Advisers/Attaches' Finance Annual Conference in Abuja, Adebayo urged military attaches to ensure that their conduct and carriage projected Nigerian in good light.

He said the conference themed: "Contemporary Issues in Public Sector Accounting in Nigeria" was designed to brainstorm on extant financial regulations as well as the government's defence policies essential for efficient rendition of accounting process without infringing on the defence security system.

"It is pertinent to state that this conference is geared towards promoting the defence attache system which is a veritable tool for DIA activities in support of ongoing engagements of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the country.

"It is based on the forgoing that the agency maintains 25 Defence Sections in 24 countries with concurrent accreditation to many others to represent Nigerian Armed Forces in conduct of military diplomacy, monitor and identify issues of military intelligence and security interest relevant to Nigeria", he said.

"I wish to seize this opportunity to emphasise that you all are Nigeria's ambassadors abroad and this must be reflected through your carriage and conducts that will portray Nigeria in good light.

"You must also ensure you remain focused on your mandates by giving the right advise and high level of cooperation to your DAS for the agency to continue to benefit from the purpose for which you are deployed abroad", he said.

The defence chief also stated that the conference was aimed at sharpening the skills and expertise of the attaches in account rendition and financial administration.

"This training conference falls in line with the Defence Intelligence Agency Training Directives for the Year 2023 which was drawn from the Agency's Forecast of Event for Year 2023", he said.

Adebayo said "the theme was deliberately chosen knowing that your sojourn as the DDA Finance in your missions is for years after which you will all return to motherland, Nigeria.

"In fact, some of you are already on the verge of completing your tenures hence the need to keep you abreast of contemporary issues at home.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"For those that still have some time in the missions, the training aspect of the conference is geared towards sharpening your professional skills and expertise in the rendition of accounts and financial administration without compromising security", he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director of Finance and Accounts, Navy Commodore Samuel Ngatuwa, said the Chief of Defence Intelligence had emphasised high level of professionalism and diligence in the management of the agency's finances.

"It is in this light that he graciously approved this convergence of the Deputy Defence Attaches (Finance), being the custodians of finances in the various defence missions to come home and be acquainted with innovative efforts towards reaffirming the agency's position as the lead intelligence agency in Nigeria.

"This conference also intends to consolidate on the achievements of the defence attaches conference hosted by the Chief of Defence Intelligence in the last quarter 2022.

On the whole, one of the major objectives of this conference is to ensure that the deputy defence attaches key into the relevant outcomes of the defence attaches' conference where many resolutions were made towards enhancing the performance of Nigeria's defence missions amongst the highly competitive international intelligence community", he said.