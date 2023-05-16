Nigeria: FEC Approves N3.04 Billion for Photometric, Taxi Lighting Systems At Airports

The Aviation minister says the aviation roadmap is gradually coming to 100 % completion

Nigeria's Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, on Monday said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N3.04 billion for the procurement and installation of taxi lighting systems and photometric patterns at three major airports in the country.

Mr Sirika disclosed this while speaking to State House correspondents on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Monday.

"So today in council, something very significant has happened in the world of civil aviation. Part of our roadmap, the Aviation Leading company has been established and approved by the council," the minister said.

Based on this, he noted that entrepreneurs and civil aviation will have access to lease equipment at affordable rates within the country and that this is part of a roadmap.

"So the roadmap is gradually coming to 100 per cent completion. So I'm glad to see the full business case has been approved by the SEC," Mr Sirika said.

The minister said FEC awarded the contract for the procurement and installation of taxi lighting system, and photometric pattern for Port Harcourt, Lagos, Abuja, and some other equipment all over the country.

The contract was awarded with seven and half percent VAT to be completed within a 12 months period.

"The contractor is KSR3 Global Nigeria Limited. So those are the two memoranda," he said.

"Taxi lights" are lights installed on the nose gear strut or wings of aeroplanes. Just like automobile headlights, their purpose is to illuminate the taxiway several feet in front of the aircraft so pilots can safely drive to the gate or runway.

The photo metric system is for measurement of light intensity for proper visibility at the airport .

Aviation roadmap

The key components of the aviation sector roadmap consist of concession of four airports and establishment of a national carrier, Nigeria Air.

It also involves the development of agro filled/cargo terminals and establishment of maintenance, repairs and overhaul centres.

Other components of the roadmap are establishment of an aviation leasing company, development of aerotropolis (Airport cities), establishment of an aerospace university and improvement in aviation safety and security through upgrades and modernisation of aviation infrastructure and facilities.

At the ongoing second edition of the FAAN National Aviation Conference in Abuja, Mr Sirika, who was represented by the aviation ministry's permanent secretary, Emmanuel Meribole, in his remark affirmed that all aviation roadmap components were at the finishing lines.

"Undoubtedly, we have met with lots of brick walls and bureaucratic bottlenecks, yet we forged ahead decisively and now all the components are at the finishing lines, the foundation having been solidly laid," he said.

"This is evident in the numerous projects embarked upon, from several runway construction and rehabilitation projects to new international terminals completed and commissioned.

"World class safety and security equipment and facilities procured and deployed to our airports, recruitment, training, and capacity building for our staff among numerous others," Mr Sirika said.