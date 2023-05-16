Nigeria: Dangote Refinery to Meet 100% Nigeria's Requirement - Report

There were indications, yesterday, that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has the capacity to supply adequate petroleum products -- gasoline, diesel, kerosene and aviation jet -- to consumers in Nigeria.

In the Facts Sheet, obtained by Energy Vanguard, the company, stated: "Dangote Petroleum Refinery can meet 100% of the Nigerian requirement of all refined products (Gasoline, 53 million litres per day; Diesel, 34 litres per day; Kerosene, 10 million litres per day and Aviation Jet, 2 million litres per day) and also have surplus of each of these products for export.

"Designed for 100% Nigerian Crude with flexibility to process other crudes. Self-sufficient Marine facility with ability for freight optimization. Largest single order of 5 SPMs anywhere in the world. Diesel and Gasoline Products from the refinery will conform to Euro V specifications.

"The refinery design complies to World Bank, US EPA, European emission norms and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) emission/effluent norms. State- of- the- art technology. Designed to process large variety of crudes including many of the African Crudes, some of the Middle Eastern Crudes and the US Light Tight Oil."

It also stated: "65 Million Cubic Metres of Sand dredged costing approx. Euros 300 Million , using the world's largest, the second largest and the tenth largest dredgers to elevate the height by 1.5 metres, to insure against any potential impact of increase in mean sea level due to global warming.

"Bought over 1,209 units of various equipment to enhance the local capacity for site works since even the biggest local civil contractors are unable to handle even small portions of our construction requirement.

"Bought 332 cranes to build up equipment installation capacity since the current capacity in Nigeria is extremely poor. Built the world's largest granite quarry to supply coarse aggregate, stone column material, stone base, stone dust & material for break water. (10 million tonnes per year production capacity).

"Developed a port and constructed two quays with a load bearing capacity of 25 tonnes/ sq meter to bring Over Dimensional Cargoes close to the site directly.

"Constructed two more quays in the port with a capacity to handle up to Panamax vessels to export the fertiliser and the petrochemicals and two quays to handle liquid cargoes. The port will thus have 6 quays, including a Roll-on/Roll-off quay.

"In the course of the civil works, some days 700 piles were drilled daily, and the total number of piles came to 250,000. It has 177 tanks of 4.742 billion litre capacity.

"Total tanker loading of 2,900. This number is based on tanker capacity of 33KL. Dangote is one of the few companies in the world executing a Petroleum Refinery and a Petrochemical complex directly as an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Contractor."

"Globally, apart from three companies, no individual owner has done the complete EPC Contract for a Petroleum Refinery. Temporary housing units on the premises can house 33,000 persons.

"The project utilised the coordination of various local and international suppliers and the coordination of multi-cultural work teams. The Dangote Refinery Plant is a legacy project that will see Nigeria netting 21 billion dollars per annum."