Liberia: Senator Karnga-Lawrence' Better Judgement Matters

Liberians continue to witness how the Unity Party and its allies including Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence and Senator Prince Y. Johnson are attempting to injure a united political opposition against the prevailing desire of our people to side with #RealChange and move the country forward.

It is now clear that the decision of Senator Karnga-Lawrence to side with the old order and Senator Prince Y. Johnson to endorse the controversial UP ticket is her best judgment and not a strategic move.

We remind Liberians that Senator Karnga-Lawrence also made the erroneous judgment to side with Benoni Urey of the ALP and Joseph N. Boakai in the past to blow up the CPP; although our people warned against that move.

She also joined the "political gang" in the blackmail and illegal prosecution of Mr. Alexander B. Cummings who was falsely accused of "altering the Framework Document" of the CPP.

When Senator Karnga-Lawrence had the opportunity to be a "shining example of courage and political integrity" and speak up against the wrongful attempt to destroy Mr. Cummings, she doubled down and remained mute.

When former Vice President Boakai disowned Mr. Cummings in a court of law, although Cummings served as former Chairperson of the CPP which won seven (7) Legislative seats, including hers, Senator Karnga-Lawrence declined to use her voice to defend the CPP.

Even with the decision of the Supreme Court in the Liberty Party's division and numerous appeals to put aside her ego and reunite, Senator Karnga-Lawrence continue to insist that it is either her or no Liberty Party!

From her endorsement of the CPP ticket, it is now clear that it was all about her own interests, questionable judgement and decision making instead of Liberia.

Liberians are now questioning the judgement of Senator Karnga-Lawrence and whether she can be trusted to make the right decisions for them without her pursuing self-interests.

The desperate situation of our people has a firm history in past Governments including the National Legislature where Senators Karnga-Lawrence, Prince Y. Johnson and Vice President Boakai are and have served.

How did they practically improve the lives of our people? They must answer and show exhibits of legislative initiatives.

Former Vice President Boakai is on record as admitting that the Administration he was a part of "squandered opportunities".

Senator Prince Y. Johnson has his own damaging human rights "kinja" for which he is under international sanctions and also for which Liberians and the Government have been warned by the U.S. not to do busines with him. But the UP has chosen Senator Johnson to be their de facto "VP candidate."

With her endorsement of the stale UP ticket, Senator Karnga-Lawrence has chosen to side with the the past of poor Government performance. She is offering no new ideas to move Liberia forward; not even for the great people of Grand Bassa County who hired her to represent them in the Senate.

Liberia needs new Managers who can fix the country. Liberia needs people with new ideas which are workable. Liberia needs people with new mind sets, integrity and better judgement.

Mr. Alexander B. Cummings and the CPP represent the best chance forward for fixing Liberia. Mr. Cummings and the CPP are ready to lead!

Mr. Cummings represents #RealChange and courage!

Mr. Cummings is "The Fixer".

#RealChange #TheFixerIsCummings.