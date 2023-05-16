Liberia: Stakeholders Dance to Raji's Tune At 27th Ordinary Congress

Monrovia — Monrovia witnessed the 27th Ordinary Congress of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) held over the weekend at the new LFA headquarters, where over 100 accredited stakeholders were present. The proposals put forth by the LFA Executive committee and ideology of Mustapha Raji were not rejected by the stakeholders who had been previously demanding more money for clubs and development. The stakeholders seemed satisfied with all the proposals put forward by the FA and showed their approval by putting up their "Yes Blue-Card" and "Shut Mouths." Unlike in the past, where stakeholders used their power to get what they want, they failed this time to make any requests or recommendations to the Secretariat after their observation.

The Congress passed a US$6.4 million budget and approved several proposals to the statute of the LFA. LFA President Mustapha Raji expressed his appreciation for FIFA past and present presidents, LFA former executive committee members, and everyone who worked towards the completion of the headquarters. He also thanked the government, represented by Deputy Sports Minister G. Andy Quamie, for continuing to support the growth of football in Liberia. Raji stressed the need for more support for national teams' programs, not just with the under-20, women's senior team, and men's senior team but also the under-15, under-17, and under-20 boys and girls. He called upon the government to join hands with the football and other sporting federations to bring down partners and sponsors that can sit at the table to reinvest in Liberian football.

The Congress approved several decisions, including the cancellation of the registration of all clubs playing in the LFA national leagues to ease the financial burden on clubs. Congress also approved the admission of up to six beach soccer clubs as provisional members for a period of one year prior to their full membership with all associated rights at the next ordinary congress. This proposal is meant to ensure that beach soccer clubs are integrated into the complete and actual body of football administration and decision-making.

The LFA EC presented a proposal that was overwhelmingly passed, which included the National Players Association and Sports Medics Association as provisional members. This decision aimed to involve more members of the football community in mainstream football activities. Additionally, four football regions (north-western, north central, south-eastern, and south-central) were approved, with representatives to be elected for four-year terms.

Nine club members, including Samira FC, Paynesville FC, Sinoe NPA, Shaita Angels FC, Ravia Angels FC, JUST FC, LEAD MFA, Senior Female Professionals, and Bassa Girls FC, were officially admitted as members of Congress. Interestingly, the 2023-2024 LFA budget was approved with a pass-through of US$6.4m and an "All Yes Vote!" in less than two minutes by stakeholders. Club presidents were primarily concerned with the distribution of more money to clubs for sponsorship deals.

According to Chapter 19, Article 33 of the revised LFA statute, Congress is the highest decision-making body and represents the interests of all LFA members. Only regularly convened congresses have the authority to make decisions, and congress may be ordinary or extraordinary. Article 34 states that the Congress is the supreme governing body of the LFA, and its decisions, consistent with the statutes, have a binding force and effect on all authorities, institutions, and members of the LFA.

However, statistics taken by the reporter indicated that about 90% of stakeholders who attended the 27th Ordinary Congress did not study the Congressional Documents, and about 30% of stakeholders were interchangeably out of the Congress Hall. Critics rated the organization of the 27th Ordinary Congress as averagely good, but said that stakeholders sold their birth rights by bargaining with the LFA on all proposals and reports without asking necessary questions.