Liberia: Minister Expresses Optimism for Lasting Peace in Liberia - Visits Remote Community in Lofa County

16 May 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Zorzor — The Minister of Internal Affairs, Honorable Varney A. Sirleaf has expressed optimism that Liberians will never revert to armed conflict as a means of expressing dissatisfaction and solving their problems.

Minister Sirleaf said Liberia's 14 years of civil war has only worsened the socioeconomic situation of the country, which is now striving to recover.

According to a press release from the Internal Affairs Ministry, Honorable Sirleaf made the remarks on Thursday, May 11, 2023, during his engagement with citizens in the town of Woumai, Bluyeama Clan, Zorzor District, Lofa County.

With over two decades of uninterrupted peace, the Internal Affairs Minister is encouraging Liberians to dialogue as the best option.

He commended the local authorities and citizens of Bluyeama Clan for sustained unity despite the challenges facing them.

"As your son, I have come thank you for keeping the community peaceful and united". Minister Sirleaf told the well-attended gathering.

The Internal Affairs Minister admonished the locals to continue their efforts towards unity of the community and Lofa County as whole.

Earlier, the Chiefs, community leaders and other residents adopted the Internal Affairs Minister as their son and made gift presentations of gown and animals.

"From today, you are our son and a citizen of Bluyeama, for your care and for being the first Cabinet Minister to visit our community", declared Chief Zumo, Head of the tradition in Bluyeama Clan, Zorzor District, also known as Zoe Paramount Chief.

Meanwhile, the citizens are commending Government for continuing the pavement of Lofa Road.

