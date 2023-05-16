Liberia: J. J. Roberts United Methodist School Wins LINSU Montserrado National County Academic Meet-2023

Montserrado — The Joseph Jenkins Roberts United Methodist School has been crowned Champions of the Montserrado edition of the Liberia National Students' Union (LINSU) 2nd National County Academic Meet-2023.

The Jaguars Kingdom of JJ Roberts won the Foxes Den of the College of West Africa (CWA) 115 points to 100 to be crowned champions in the Montserrado edition of the Liberia National Students' Union 2nd Edition of its Nationwide quizzing tournament.

The Montserrado edition of LINSU's ongoing Nationwide quizzing tournament concluded on Friday, May 12, 2023, in the theater of the Monrovia City Hall, in Central Monrovia with JJ Roberts being crowned champion representing Montserrado in the second phase of LINSU National County Academic Meet-2023.

on Friday, May 12, 2023, in a scholarly yet entertaining and enticing, scholars of the Jaguar's Jungle and the Foxe's Den seized their moment to live in the glory of the contemporaneity of Quizzing as they played out an academic classy.

Scholar Saviour Sneh of the JJ Roberts United Methodist School stepped out to the occasion and lived up to the veneration of his name as he was the sole determinant and savior in this epic encounter which ended 'JJRUMS (115) VS (100) CWA.

The Liberia National Students Union in a press statement over the weekend, commended the Liberia Institute for Knowledge and Excellence (LIKE) for its cooperation in ensuring the completion of the first phase of the 2nd edition of the tournament.

"Again, we're thrilled to congratulate the Joseph Jenkins Roberts United Methodist School on their triumph against the College of West Africa to retain the championship of Montserrado County within the 2nd edition of the National County Academic Meet-2023.

"Additionally, we're pleased to express our sincere gratitude to all the participating schools, and school administrators for their dedication and smooth cooperation during the entire period.

"As part of our responsibilities at the Liberia National Students' Union, creating a platform for students to utilize for their personal development and that which should serve as a measure of their intelligence through standardized evaluation and real competition remains a vital priority.

"Also, we want to commend the Liberia Institute for Knowledge and Excellence (LIKE), headed by Academic laureate and legal luminary Cllr. Phil Tarpeh Dixon for their level of cooperation and staunch devotion to the Liberia National Students' Union throughout the National County Academic Meet-2023.

"We must emphasize, that with little or no resources, the Liberia Institute for Knowledge and Excellence has shared our passion from the hollow villages of the leeward counties, to the destitute trenches of Monrovia and its environs.

"Such a commitment by LIKE to this initiative is unimaginable, priceless, appreciated, and it's our hope for our bilateralism to transcend above all forms of normal reality in the interest of the Liberian students and people.

"We're pleased to announce that we've completed the preliminaries of the National County Academic Meet-2023 throughout the Fifteen (15) counties, and will communicate full details on the itinerary of the National County Academic Meet-2023 through an elaborate press conference subsequently.

"To conclude, the Liberia National Students' Union as the most conscious constituent of Liberia's population, before, now, and hereafter, shall remain the panacea to the many challenges of Liberia as a country.