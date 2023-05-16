Liberia: Firebrand Lawmaker Yekeh Kolubah Challenges Opposition Politicians to Disengage From Castigating, Verbally Attacking One Another

Controversial Montserrado County district # 10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah has challenged opposition politicians in Liberia to stick to their fixed and unbending quest to make President George Manneh Weah a one-term President, instead of castigating and verbally attacking one another.

Representative Kolubah is one of the fiercest critics of President Weah.

The Liberian leader, who is the Political Leader of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is seeking re-election in the ensuing presidential and legislative elections scheduled for Tuesday, October 10.

For sometimes now, few opposition politicians, including the Political Leader of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Mr. Alexander Cummings have been launching stinging verbal attacks at one another in the midst of the selection and hunt for their respective running mates.

While addressing a news conference in Monrovia recently, Mr. Cummings' assertions of "an old man should not be given a cutlass to make a farm" prompted war of words between some executives of the CPP and the opposition Unity Party (UP).

Cummings' statement was made barely a day after former Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai selected Nimba County Senator Jeremiah Koung as his running mate. Ambassador Boakai is the Standard Bearer of the opposition Unity Party.

But speaking to citizens in Ganta, Nimba County over the weekend, Representative Kolubah called on opposition politicians to place keen focus on holding together to democratically remove President Weah from power and desist from fighting one another politically.

"I want us to hold together and work together as opposition. We are not dividing ourselves. The day UP is coming here (in Nimba), if I am not even invited, I will come-your should call me. If ANC man is standing so, UP man should be standing beside him. When the election time comes, you can vote for Boakai or Cummings. But when the time comes for all of us to be together, we should hold together because we all are suffering."

"As opposition, our tradition is to hold together to move (President) George Weah and that tradition must hold."

He realized that the only way President Weah can be defeated is through unity and collaboration among opposition political parties ahead of any possible run-off presidential election.

He stressed that Liberia and its citizens will continue to suffer if opposition politicians failed to realize the true essence of working together in unity.

Representative Kolubah maintained that any "friendship" or collaboration between opposition politicians should be cemented at this crucial stage ahead of the elections.

He said opposition leaders should commit to a change in national leadership that will usher in a "responsible government" to address the plentiful challenges confronting the Liberian people.

"We need to be friendly for the second round (run-off). If we are not friendly, we will make George Weah win again and we will suffer. We need change in this country and we can do it together. We need the opposition to take over this country."

Avoid recycled politicians

Speaking further, Representative Kolubah cautioned opposition leaders, particularly Unity Party Standard Bearer Joseph Nyuma Boakai, against bringing on board those he called "recycled politicians."

He made specific reference to Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe.

He said opposition politicians should be mindful of those "recycled politicians", especially those who have castigated, scolded and used disparaging words against them in the past.

Representative Kolubah observed that many of these "recycled politicians" are playing double-standard and are comfortably seated within the National Legislature, ready to pass any legislation emanating from the office of the President.

"Let me call on the Unity Party and tell them that their Coordinators can make better leaders, Ministers than Edwin Snowe and others."

Support any opposition in first round

He, however, called on Liberians to support the opposition political parties of their choice during the first round of voting, but rally around any opposition party that would make it to a possible run-off with incumbent President Weah.

Representative Kolubah said citizens should continue to should their loyalty and love for opposition politicians by turning out en masse to attend their political rallies and events in the various counties.

He encouraged them to replace their failed and corrupt lawmakers who are not working in their interest at the National Legislature.

He observed that though the Legislature is considered as the first branch of the Liberian government because of the many powers ascribed to the body in the constitution, it members have not been able to utilize their powers to advocate and improve the wellbeing of their respective constituents.

Representative Kolubah claimed that lawmakers are only concerned about amassing wealth and living flamboyant and extravagant lifestyles along with their immediate family members, leaving those who elected and provided them job opportunities to linger in abject poverty.

"We need to take over the struggle now so we can bring changes in this country. Don't say we are CDCians, Unity Party people or ANC people. When you go to the store to buy, they don't ask you which party you are from. Everybody pay the same price. You can be a CDCian, but everybody is going through the same suffering. We in this government are responsible for your suffering and that's why your need to elect people that will come to your aid."

Prosecution

Representative Kolubah used the occasion to call for the prosecution of past and current public officials, who he claimed, are responsible for the suffering of the Liberian people.

He said owners of foreign companies have benefitted and continue to benefit from the wealth and resources of Liberia, while the living conditions of citizens are worsening on a daily basis due to the failure of their leaders to prioritize their interest and wellbeing.

"What kind of country is this where people want to be leaders? From the way the opposition is behaving is like they don't want to prosecute President Weah and his people. But Joseph Boakai or Alexander Cummings you need to prosecute them if the Liberian people will make any of you President."

Meanwhile, Representative Kolubah has vowed to be more critical and robust against any opposition political party or politician who ascends to state power and continue to trend similar path of the Weah led-administration to promote corruption and impose hardship on the citizens.

He said despite his unwavering quest to support and ensure the election of an opposition politician to the presidency, he will not mince his words against such individual who would continue to wine and dine in corruption along with other public officials, downplaying the betterment of Liberia and its citizens.