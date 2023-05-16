Liberia: Pepper FC Wins Montserrado 3rd Division Championship

Pepper FC, — Gardnerville third division champions, have been crowned champions of the Montserrado Sub Association Division playoff. The Barnesville-based club labored to a 1-0 win over Discoveries SA on Sunday at the Tusa Sports Pitch. Both teams put on an entertaining display for the fans who turned out for the final, and it was a classic match between the Johnsonville Sub-committee champions and the Gardnersville Subcommittee champions, resulting in a goalless first half following several missed chances for either side.

Discoveries had the chance to open the scoring, but their lack of maturity saw them waste opportunities. The youthful Discoveries side secured the lion's share of possession, but Pepper managed to make use of their 14 years of experience in the league to deny Jonathan Freeman and Saah Moses a chance to score. Pepper FC, on the other hand, failed to score in both halves.

After a goalless 90 minutes of play, the match went into an extra 30 minutes to determine the winner. The tough encounter, which had a lot of scoring opportunities, saw George Davidson scoring the only goal from the spot for Pepper FC in the second 15 minutes of extra time, which sealed the win for the Burning Boys.

George Davidson scored on his debut with a sensational goal for Pepper against Discoveries on Sunday night in the Montserrado Sub Association 2023 playoff Final. Davidson came on as a substitute and scored in the extra 30 minutes into his Montserrado Sub Association playoff final bow with a stunning strike into the bottom corner from the penalty spot at the Tusa Field.

"The confidence is there, and you can see that for me, it's the hunger to play for this Club. I am excited to write my name in the history of this great Club," Davidson said.

At the end of the final, several deserving players walked away with individual awards. Liberia Under-17 forward Jonathan Freeman won two awards in the Montserrado Third Division Playoff. Freeman walked away with the Most Valuable Player award and the Top Goal Scorer award in the playoff after a great performance with his side, Discoveries SA. Freeman scored 7 goals in 5 matches in the Playoff with Discoveries SA.

Pepper FC, Discoveries FC, Brewersville United, Philadelphia Lone Star, and Caldwell United are the five clubs that will represent Montserrado County in the Regional playoff.