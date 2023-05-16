Liberia: Rep Gray Accuses Boakai-Koung Camp of Holding Meetings With Taiwanese Officials With a Plan to Snub Liberia's One China Policy If Elected

Monrovia — Representative Acarous Moses Gray (CDC, District #8, Montserrado County) has accused the former ruling Unity Party (UP) of conspiring with Taiwan to do away with the 'One China Policy' if the party regains state power.

The UP has denied the allegation, saying it is entirely untrue and completely the opposite.

During the administration of Charles Taylor, Liberia established diplomatic relations with Taiwan, angering the People's Republic of China which sees Taiwan as a part of its territory, mainland China.

However, the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf-led Government cemented bilateral relations with the People's Republic of China, which was reestablished by the Trasitional Government of Liberia right after the war in 2003.

Appearing on a local FM station in Monrovia on Monday, Rep. Gray, a stalwart of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) said, he has reliable information that the opposition Unity Party has sent emissaries to Taiwan to meet with officials to seek favor with a pledge to re-establish diplomatic relations with Taiwan if Amb. Joseph Boakai is elected President comes October.

He said: "The Joseph Boakai Ticket is in serous conversation with Taiwan, and it's my understanding that they have sent some emissaries into Taiwan already. They have made some clandestine visits out of the country where people from Taiwan will be able to meet them. So, that is a direct defiance to the one China Policy, endorsed by the Executive branch of Government that directs the foreign policy of our country and a carved endorsement by members of the Legislature, to recognize and deal with the one-china policy to do business with them. so, for you to look for money in any way is dangerous to the forward march of our country."

Liberia and China currently enjoy bilateral relations reestablished in October 2003, right after Liberia's brutal civil.

Ties with China were further strengthened under the Johnson-Sireleaf's administration which saw officials of both governments paying high-level state visits to each other's countries.

The CDC-led government, through several public statements, has affirmed Liberia's support to the one china policy.

But Gray said, in its desperate attempt to source funding, the Unity Party, along with its affiliate, the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) of Amb. Boakai's running mate, Senator Jeremiah Koung, has sent emissaries to Asia to meet with Taiwanese officials.

Responding, the Secretary-general of the Unity Party said Rep. Gray's allegation is false and has no iota of truth.

He said: "That information from [Honorable] Gray is groundless. It is false and has no iota of truth in it. on the contrary, it is actually the CDC Government that has significantly and disappointingly undermined the diplomatic ties between Liberia and the People's Republic of China. It is important that you are aware that it is the Unity Party Government that brought into full effect the one-china policy. The UP Government, as the result of the promulgation and implementation of the One China policy, attracted huge funding support and support in infrastructure development."

Tweh said contrary to Rep. Gray's allegation, it is the CDC-led government that has rolled back the One China Policy which was implemented by the Unity Party-led Government that attracted huge developments in Liberia. Under the CDC-led government, he said Liberia voted against China's interest at the United Nations, something that has dwindled China's support to Liberia.

'Poor and deceptive'

Rep. Gray also termed as 'poor and deceptive', the criticisms of Senators Jeremiah Koung and Prince Y. Johnson against the CDC-led Government.

Sen. Koung, the political leader of the MDR, was handpicked by the UP-Standard bearer, ex-vice president Boakai as his running mate to face President George Weah and the CDC in Liberia's crucial October presidential and legislative elections.

Since is selection, Senator Koung has been vocal against the Weah-Taylor administration.

Recently on the KMTV, Koung said he knew the ETON and EBOMAF failed Loans were not in the interest of the Liberian people. He said the government has not lived up to its many promises.

But responding, Rep. Gray said Amb. Boakai's running mate and his political 'Godfather' Sen. Johnson are not sincere in their criticisms against the CDC-led government they have supported for nearly five years.

He said Koung, as Co-chairman of the House's Committee on Ways, Means and Finance, was instrumental in recommending the passage of all revenue bills including loans and draft fiscal budgets.