South Africa: Ramaphosa to Head African Leaders' Mission to End War in Ukraine - South African News Briefs - May 17, 2023

Russia and Ukraine Accept African Leaders Peace Mission to End War - President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have agreed to receive a peace mission led by six African heads of state to resolve the war between their countries, reports News24. Ramaphosa is leading the delegation. The other African leaders involved are from Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda and Egypt. The South African government has faced scrutiny following accusations by the U.S. Ambassador, Reuben Brigety, that South Africa may have provided arms to Russia. Brigety's claims, which he was lambasted for going public with, will now form the subject of an independent inquiry led by a retired judge.

Power Utility Eskom Interviewing CEO Candidates

South Africans have been warned to prepare for a difficult winter, with Eskom's acting CEO, Calib Cassim, saying that Stage 4 to 6 load shedding would be considered a success, reports News24. Cassim and Segomoco Scheppers, the general manager for transmission at the power utility, provided updates on Eskom's progress at a conference in Cape Town. Cassim said Eskom's board was currently conducting interviews for the next CEO. The board would then make recommendations to the Department of Public Enterprises, who will then follow government processes with Cabinet before an appointment is made. Apart from the winter outlook, the executives also weighed in on the progress of the power utility's unbundling process, as well as municipal debt and fighting corruption. Eskom aims to keep load shedding (rotational power cuts) at Stage 6, or lower, during peak times and Stage 4 during off-peak times. The possibility of a blackout is considered limited.

Police Dismiss Reports That Weapon Used to Kill Rapper AKA Has Been Found

KwaZulu-Natal police are pouring cold water on reports that the gun used to kill rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, has been found, reports eNCA. Police say the reports are insensitive, unethical, and inconsiderate. They claim that these unsubstantiated reports are harmful to ongoing investigations. The police are urging the media to honor the investigative process. AKA and his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane were shot outside a restaurant in Durban on February 10, 2023.

