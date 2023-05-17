Nigeria: Police Deny Killing of Four U.S. Citizens in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra has refuted reports of the killing of some United States citizens in the state.

The Command Spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Tuesday in Onitsha, said that no U.S citizen was in the convoy attacked by gunmen on Tuesday.

The gunmen opened fire on the convoy of staff of U.S Consulate, in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

Ikenga however said two mobile policemen and two staff members of the U.S Consulate on the convoy were killed and their bodies and vehicles set on fire.

According to him, a Joint Security Force have embarked on a rescue and recovery operation to track and apprehend the gunmen.

"Following an attack on a convoy of staff of U.S Consulate around 3:30 p. m. along Atani, Osamale road.

"The hoodlums murdered two of the PMF operatives, and two staff of the Consulate, and set their bodies ablaze and their vehicles.

"Also, the arsonist/murderers on sighting the responding joint security forces abducted two Police operatives, the driver of the second vehicle and took to their heels.

"No U.S citizen was in the convoy", he said.

Ikenga said the command was concerned that such officials will visit the state without recourse to the police in the area or any security agency.

He assured that the battle against insurgents in the state will be sustained until stability is fully restored. (NAN)