Liberia: WHO, German Government Boost Liberia's Infectious Disease Control Capacity

- donate two ambulances, one pickup to MOH

The World Health Organization (WHO) with funding from the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany, on Tuesday, 16 May 2023, donated two ambulances and one Toyota Land cruiser pickup to the Government of Liberia.

The donated items were turned over to the Liberian government through the Ministry of Health to support the operation of the Oxygen Plant in Liberia, a boost to the country's infectious disease control capacity.

The vehicles are intended to promote the operation of the infectious disease control oxygen plant and prevent future public health infectious diseases.

The donation ceremony was held at the Ministry of Health in Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

It was graced by German Ambassador to Liberia Dr. Jakob Haselhuber, WHO Country Representative Dr. Peter Clement, and Liberia's Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, among others.

The donation is in fulfillment of the WHO Country Representative Dr. Clement's commitment made during the official opening of the Oxygen plant at the Star Base.

Donating the vehicles, Dr. Peter Clement said the vehicles were intended to support and boost infectious disease control in the country.

"This morning, on behalf of the WHO ..., I present to you two ambulances and one pickup," said Dr. Clement.

"This is meant to support [the] infectious disease center in the management of COVID-19 and other diseases that may be at the center," he added.

He explained that the second vehicle is the Land Cruiser pickup which is meant to coordinate the affairs of the Oxygen plant in the center.

"We all know that there are almost ... ten Oxygen plants in the country, and so this will help in the transportation of infectious patients from one facility to another," Dr. Clement noted.

According to him, the infectious disease centers will serve the public in critical cases when the vehicles are used properly and managed.

" This will strengthen case management, and the same with the Oxygen plant which is critical to save life."

He said he thinks this logistical support is critical for Liberia post-COVID-19, among others.

The vehicles, according to him, were bought by the general contribution of the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany.

For his part, German Ambassador to Liberia Dr. Jakob Haselhuber said Liberia's health system had suffered many challenges in recent times, ranging from the Ebola virus to COVID-19 and many others.

According to him, it's now time that Liberia uses its experiences learned from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases to inform and strengthen the capacity of the health sector.

"We are excited to [be a] part of this ceremony. We hope that the vehicles donated here today will be maintained and kept in good condition at all times," the German Envoy said.

"This has the goal of increasing infectious disease control at the Star Base, promoting quality healthcare, and saving lives of patients."

He said he trusts that the vehicles will be used and maintained to further strengthen the health system and improve quality emergency health care.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Government of Liberia, Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah expressed excitement over what the WHO and the German government have done.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to her, the government will make sure that the vehicles are maintained and used for the intended purpose.

"Dr. Clement, Mr. Ambassador, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, we want to say a big thank you for these donations," Minister Jallah said.

According to Dr. Jallah, the government has begun the operation of the Oxygen plant at the Star Base. She said they will be able to provide oxygen within and around Monrovia as the other plants are operating.

"We hope that this will be used to transport our patients in the control and prevention of infectious disease to ensure that no facility will struggle with oxygen and no patient will have oxygen needs that will not be taken care of," she said.

"This is for the infectious disease unit and now that COVID-19 is not much, we will use it to respond to all infectious illnesses," Dr. Jallah noted.