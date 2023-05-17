Liberia: PLP Members Crackdown for U.S.$37,00.00

Over six Executives of the opposition People Liberation Party (PLP) have been clamped down on by Members of the Liberia National Police (LNP) for theft of property, and misapplication of entrusted property.

Defendants Jerry Kollie, Oscar Holmes, Evelyn Yarkollie, J. Emmanuel Greene, Abraham Sirleaf, Mohammed Bility, and others to be identified were charged and forwarded to the Monrovia City Court for onward prosecution.

The action to arrest these above-listed individuals was predicated upon a complaint filed by the party through the Republic of Liberia, relative to the stole items to include: Motor Bikes, Vehicle, Id Card Machines, and Generators totaling US$37,000.00 entrusted to them since November 2022, but was diverted to their personal use.

The crimes of theft of property, and misapplication of entrusted property being criminal, illegal, and unconstitutional, violated the new penal law of Liberia.

The defendants have absconded and placed themselves in hiding, hence, a writ of arrest had been issued out of the Monrovia City Court for the within-named defendants.

"You are hereby commanded to arrest the living bodies of Jerry Kollie, Oscar Holmes, Evelyn Yarkollie, J. Emmanuel Greene, Abraham Sirleaf, and Mohammed Bility, to be identified, and to forthwith bring them before this Court for immediate prosecution in-keeping with law. The writ of arrest further reads "Contrary to the form force and effect to the statutory Laws of Liberia in such cases made and provided against the peace and dignity for the Republic and this shall constitute Legal and sufficient authority."