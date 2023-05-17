Liberia: PLP Members Crackdown for U.S.$37,00.00

17 May 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By R. Joyclyn Wea

Over six Executives of the opposition People Liberation Party (PLP) have been clamped down on by Members of the Liberia National Police (LNP) for theft of property, and misapplication of entrusted property.

Defendants Jerry Kollie, Oscar Holmes, Evelyn Yarkollie, J. Emmanuel Greene, Abraham Sirleaf, Mohammed Bility, and others to be identified were charged and forwarded to the Monrovia City Court for onward prosecution.

The action to arrest these above-listed individuals was predicated upon a complaint filed by the party through the Republic of Liberia, relative to the stole items to include: Motor Bikes, Vehicle, Id Card Machines, and Generators totaling US$37,000.00 entrusted to them since November 2022, but was diverted to their personal use.

The crimes of theft of property, and misapplication of entrusted property being criminal, illegal, and unconstitutional, violated the new penal law of Liberia.

The defendants have absconded and placed themselves in hiding, hence, a writ of arrest had been issued out of the Monrovia City Court for the within-named defendants.

"You are hereby commanded to arrest the living bodies of Jerry Kollie, Oscar Holmes, Evelyn Yarkollie, J. Emmanuel Greene, Abraham Sirleaf, and Mohammed Bility, to be identified, and to forthwith bring them before this Court for immediate prosecution in-keeping with law. The writ of arrest further reads "Contrary to the form force and effect to the statutory Laws of Liberia in such cases made and provided against the peace and dignity for the Republic and this shall constitute Legal and sufficient authority."

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.