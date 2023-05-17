Liberia: Over 50, 000 12th Graders Commence WASSCE

The Liberian Government, through the West African Examination Council (WAEC), has begun the administration of the West African Senior Schools Certificate Exams, across the country.

It has been reported that over fifty thousand (50,000) twelve graders who were prepared by their various institutions have begun the exams. The exams commenced on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

According to the report gathered, the Liberian Government is responsible to underwrite the costs associated with these exams.

A reporter of the New Republic Newspaper, who visited some of these centers, observed the excitement of the students.

This year, only Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria have commenced the exams together, while Ghana is expected to commence its exams in June due to changes in the academic calendar.

According to the official timetable, the examination date for these countries starts on 8th May 2023 and ends on Friday, 23rd June 2023.

Earlier, WEAC announced that Ghana will write the exam alone. But it has been precedence for years for all English Speaking Countries to commence the exams together.

According to the Country's Examination Body, it is not the first time Ghana to exclusively conduct its exams.

It noted that despite Ghana's delay, it is also expected to compete for the Academic Distinction Awards with other African Countries.