Liberia: Female Scammer Arrested

17 May 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By R. Joyclyn Wea

The Liberia National Police (LNP), acting on complaints from several citizens within and around Monrovia has arrested Marion Flomo, a female scammer, who is always in communities at parties, weddings, and other events with the intention to dupe people.

Defendant Marion Flomo was arrested by Officers of the LNP and investigated and charged with theft amounting to US$5,500 and LRD$12,960, a violation of Chapter 15, Subchapter D, Section 15.51 of the Penal Law of Liberia.

The Defendant was complained by four Citizens: Jartu Gorlafalay, Kamara, Marwatta Sayron, and Demster Kennedy who were duped between November 2022 to May 7, 2023.

According to the Police, ten beers, ten stock, five Henikine, two cartons of Voke, four cartoons of drinks, one Samsung, one iPhone 13pro max, one iPhone 12pro max, and USD $800.00 dollars.

The police noted that those items were sold and funds converted to the defendant's personal use.

The police mentioned that on May 7, 2023, the Defendant visited two separate weddings in Monrovia where she criminally stole the victims' phones and escaped the scene.

The Defendant on another occasion visited a shop belonging to Jartu on Robertsfield where she took several items from the victims' shops and went into hiding.

She had since denied the allegation and chooses to remain silent until the matter is forwarded to court.

