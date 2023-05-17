Liberia: CBL Governor Praises Afreximbank

...For Stained and Towering Contributions towards Trade Advancement

-The Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, J. Aloysius Tarlue, has praised the AfreximBank Liberia Trade Roadshow for its pivotal roles played in the transformation of the Country's trade and commerce sectors.

Speaking at the start of a two-day Conference, held at the E.J.S Ministerial Complex, in Congo Town, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Governor Tarlue expressed his excitement over the progress made over the years.

According to him, the AfreximBank Liberia Trade Roadshow is the first Intra-Africa Trade series organized by Oak Wood Green Africa that focuses on supporting the Intra-Africa Trade Agenda.

Governor Tarlue indicated that the event is expected to empower the Central of Liberia in the management of trade-related activities.

He pointed out that the key focus of Oak Wood Green Africa Investment Company is to strategize and design investments across African Countries.

Tarlue stressed that AfreximBank has been supportive in ensuring that the last mile of the African Trade Roadshow is achieved.

According to him, Oak Wood Africa is working in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce Industry in Liberia.

Tarlue pointed out that the Group is also partnering with the Havit and the National Investment Commission.

"The AfreximBank is a multilateral pre-financed institution that continues to play a major role in supporting, facilitating, and financing African Trade.

"The vision of AfreximBank across African Countries is to develop African Businesses and the Banking Sectors" he noted.