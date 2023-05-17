Liberia: 'Invest in Agriculture'

...Agriculturist Tells Government and Partners

An agriculturist, David G. Taigbailee wants the Government of Liberia and its developmental partners to invest in practical agriculture.

Mr. Taigbailee noted that the local farmers have the potential to produce a variety of agricultural products if given the needed technical support that will boost their productivity.

Speaking in an exclusive interview in Paynesville on Monday, May 15, 2023, the Executive Director of the Agricultural Research Consortium (ARC) indicated that every developed Country depends on key agricultural strategies to improve its food security.

According to him, the Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and its developmental partners needs to partner with local agricultural organizations with the technical know-how to train the local farmers how to produce gainfully.

He added that local farmers are willing to acquire new technology in an organic method of their farming but said they do not have the funding to acquire such skills.

Mr. Taigbailee furthered that Agricultural Research Consortium has trained over one thousand farmers in three counties including Bong, Grand Bassa, and Margibi through a partnership.

The ARC Boss said those farmers who underwent those training in named counties are now gaining from their skills.

He said those trained farmers are engaged in agribusiness in their respective areas.

Mr. Taigbailee directing his frustration, he said the Ministry of Agriculture is only focused on project-driven funding that is not making an impactful contribution to the country's economic growth.