Liberia: 'Invest in Agriculture'

17 May 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Washington Tumay Watson

...Agriculturist Tells Government and Partners

An agriculturist, David G. Taigbailee wants the Government of Liberia and its developmental partners to invest in practical agriculture.

Mr. Taigbailee noted that the local farmers have the potential to produce a variety of agricultural products if given the needed technical support that will boost their productivity.

Speaking in an exclusive interview in Paynesville on Monday, May 15, 2023, the Executive Director of the Agricultural Research Consortium (ARC) indicated that every developed Country depends on key agricultural strategies to improve its food security.

According to him, the Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and its developmental partners needs to partner with local agricultural organizations with the technical know-how to train the local farmers how to produce gainfully.

He added that local farmers are willing to acquire new technology in an organic method of their farming but said they do not have the funding to acquire such skills.

Mr. Taigbailee furthered that Agricultural Research Consortium has trained over one thousand farmers in three counties including Bong, Grand Bassa, and Margibi through a partnership.

The ARC Boss said those farmers who underwent those training in named counties are now gaining from their skills.

He said those trained farmers are engaged in agribusiness in their respective areas.

Mr. Taigbailee directing his frustration, he said the Ministry of Agriculture is only focused on project-driven funding that is not making an impactful contribution to the country's economic growth.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.