Liberia: Elders in Nimba Endorse Weah Second Terms - Assure Him of One-Round Victory

Ganta — The elders, traditional leaders and stakeholders of Nimba County in a jubilate and overwhelming joy stormed the streets of Saclepea City, Nimba County with a resolution endorsing President George Manneh Weah for his second presidential bid setting the stage for the dream of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change to earn one round victory for the presidency comes October 10, 2023.

The streets of Saclepea City including every corner of the city were place of jubilation and celebrations as elders, chiefs, traditional leaders, town chiefs, clan chiefs, paramount chiefs, zoes, superintendents, influential leaders and residents of the city gathered in full preparations for the endorsement of President George Manneh Weah through a resolution.

A resolution signed by over 40 elders and local leaders of the county indicates, "we have physically seen and witnessed during the first term of the CDC led government many tangibles among which are massive road construction across the county, peaceful co-existence among Liberians and the provision of free education which is now enabling our future leaders to learn more and better all over the country;

Cognizant, that we Liberians stand to benefit more and more development packages from this government should we give it our second mandate and looking at the numerous development projects below undertaken by the George Weah administration, such as making tuition free at our Nimba University, the 54 projects across the county sponsored by the County Development Funds under the CDC led government," the resolution .

The resolution signed by Chief Philip Tokpah of Gbapa, Samuel M. Yealu of Karnplay, Zephaniah Gbaa of Buutuo, Lombaye Barleah of Tappita, Arthur Sahn of Saclepea City and David Jacobs of Zekepa among others said, the construction of Ganta-Saclepea road contracted by CICO under the CDC government which is going, the construction of Saclepea-Tappita road by China Railway Seven Group is ongoing, the construction of Ganta-Sanniquellie road by CSE which is nearing completion, the construction of Sehkimpa-Loguatuo Road project 947.1km) by China Railway Seven Group (CRSG) on ongoing. They also named the free WAEC fees for 3rd, 6th, 9th, and, 12th graders, the construction of Bahn-Buutuo road by the Weah's government, contracted by Agrie, is ongoing, the construction of Gbor-Korsin-Sanniquellie road by the Weah's government, and the construction of road from Sehkimpa to Yekepa to commence soon, the construction of road from Saniquellie main street to the hospital G. W Harley hospital by CSE is ongoing, the construction of road from Sanniuellie main street to the administrative building by CSE is ongoing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The construction of 75 bedroom house by president for our female Zoes and sisters who are training in Gbanquoi. The hosuing unit in Pawpaw Village, Ganta-Gbarnga Highway by the Weah's government.

The provision of solar lights to Sanniquellie, Ganta and Bahn cities, the construction of Bahn High school by the president and the construction of 20 bedroom clinic in Dorbor Town, Gbi Doru District, among others. Now, there, we the above mentioned council of local authorities of Nimba County have in this public manner come to tell to His Excellency, Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia that we are with him and will support his 2nd term bid comes October 10, 2023, the group said in their resolution.