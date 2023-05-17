Liberia: Govt Officials On High Alert as U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions On Nigerian Election Meddlers - A Possible Premonition for Liberia

Monrovia — In December last year, there were high expectations that got many individuals, especially, officials of government sitting on the edge when they thought a new batch of sanctions were going to be announced, but it wasn't the case and many supporters of the ruling establishment rejoiced. They, however, paid little attention to what lies ahead.

The United States Ambassador, Michael McCarthy, in an open letter on last year's International Anti-Corruption Day was clear and emphatic when he stated that "the U.S. government can and will employ sanctions as needed on an ongoing basis, in support of our shared development, democracy, and security goals, guided by the U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption. The all-important goal of transparent, free, credible, and peaceful elections in October will be one important factor in decisions about additional sanctions in the months leading up to the vote."

This hint may have not been taken seriously by stakeholders of the democratic governance and processes in Liberia.

However, recent sanctions on some Nigerians believed to have been involved with disrupting the tenets of democracy during the country's election in February could be a rude awakening for their Liberian counterparts.

The U.S. Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken in a statement said, while the United States is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world, he is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria's 2023 elections cycle.

According to the statement, "Under Section 212(a)(3)(c) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, these individuals will be subject to restrictions on visas to the United States under a policy covering those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy. These individuals have been involved in the intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote results, and other activity that undermines Nigeria's democratic process."

The statement concludes that the decision to take steps to impose visa restrictions reflects the continued commitment of the United States support to Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and the rule of law.

At the U.S. Africa Leaders Summit held in Washington D.C. last December President Joe Biden called on all six African leaders present with pending elections in their respective countries to ensure peaceful, free, fair and transparent elections.

The U.S. President made the call at a private meeting attended by his top advisors, with President Weah and his counterparts at the White House.

Also in attendance were Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio, who will be seeking re-election just as President Weah, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was ineligible to seek a third term in February, and President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo who took office in 2019 in the vast country's first peaceful transfer of power. Also participating were Gabon's Ali Bongo Ondimba, who has been president since 2009, and Madagascar's President Andry Nirina Rajoelina.

On 4 April, at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi, Liberia, leaders from 27 of 31 political parties signed the Farmington River Declaration 2023, an enhanced and comprehensive declaration designed to ensure a nonviolent electoral process. This builds on the foundation of the initial pledge signed in 2017.

The agreement was signed by Ms. Giovanie Biha, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Acting Head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) and Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission as witnesses.

During the program, the Chairperson, Davidetta Browne Lansanah, welcomed the political actors who are contesting in the upcoming October 2023 general and legislative elections and highlighted that the signing ceremony marked a historic moment in the democratic landscape of Liberia.

The Farmington River Declaration, which was announced by the former President of Liberia, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf during her annual message to the National Legislature in January 2017, was also mentioned. The NEC Chairperson expressed the Commission's gratitude to all political parties and alliances for their contribution to the milestone electoral sojourn of the Farmington River Declaration 2017.

In his keynote address, President Weah historicized the 2017 "Farmington River Declaration" and emphasized the need for peaceful and orderly elections in October 2023. He urged all political stakeholders, including the ruling party, opposition parties, civil society, the media, and all Liberians, to work collectively to deliver a credible, inclusive, and peaceful process, recognizing the centrality of peace during the elections. The Liberian Chief Executive viewed the process as an opportunity to strengthen a deepening political culture in Liberia on the core principles of freedom, justice, equality, and respect for human rights.