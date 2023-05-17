Liberia: Police Arrest 36-Year-Old Woman for Allegedly Burying Her Baby Alive

Gbarnga — Police in Gbarnga have charged and sent to court a 36-year-old woman for allegedly burying alive her two-day-old baby, two days after giving birth.

The woman, Lorpu Kesselee, apparently did not want the baby after giving birth, and had to bury him in a shallow grave she dug in a swamp in the Civil Compound Community, Gbarnga.

According to Mr. Fasu V. Sheriff, the Commander of the Bong County Police Detachment, the lifeless body of the baby was discovered buried on Saturday, May 6 by community members, and was later pronounced dead by medical personnel at the C.D. Dunbar Hospital upon arrival.

Mr. Sheriff explained that during the Police Preliminary investigation, suspect Lorpu voluntarily admitted to the commission of the act.

Suspect Lorpu told investigators that her decision was based on the denial of the pregnancy by her boyfriend whom she refused to name.

FrontPageAfrica gathered that a forensic medical examination revealed that the mother had a full-term pregnancy and the baby was alive after being delivered.

During the interrogation, a detective asked the mother why she buried her new-born child and she replied: "I didn't want this baby because the pregnancy was denied by my boyfriend."

Meanwhile, Lorpu Kesselee has been charged with the crime of murder and forwarded to the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court for trial.