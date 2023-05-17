Liberia: WHO Donates Two Ambulances, One Pickup to MoH for National Infectious Centre

Monrovia — The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative to Liberia, Dr. Peter Clement, has turnover two ambulances and a Toyota Landcruiser pickup to the Ministry of Health in an effort to strengthen the National Infectious Disease Centre and the management of COVID-19 and other diseases in Liberia.

The WHO with funding from the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany made the donation on Tuesday at the Ministry of Health office in Congo town.

Dr. Peter Clement, WHO Country Rep, speaking at the turnover ceremony of the three vehicles said the two ambulances and pickup which were donated, is aim at tackling the management of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases in Liberia.

"This morning on behalf of the WHO hierarchy, I present to you two ambulances and one pickup, these items are meant to support the infectious disease Centre and the management of COVID-19 in Liberia," WHO Country Rep. said

According to him, the vehicles will strongly help to strengthen the health system through the Infectious Disease Centre which was established to serve the public in strengthening case management and as well safe lives.

"I want to thank the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany for her tremendous effort towards helping Liberia to enable Liberia to end COVID-19 totally and also improved the health system," Dr. Clement further said.

Receiving the keys to the cars on behalf of the government of Liberia, Health Minister Wilhelmina Jallah, expressed gratitude to WHO and the people of Germany and assured using the two-Ambulances and Pickup for its intended purpose to beef up the Infectious Disease Centre at Star-Based.

For his part, the German Ambassador to Liberia Dr. Jakob Haselhuber, said the two ambulances and pickup with funding from Germany will improve the care of critical patients to the National Disease Center at Star-Based with the goal of quality of care at the center.