Liberia: WHO Donates Two Ambulances, One Pickup to MoH for National Infectious Centre

17 May 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis G. Boayue

Monrovia — The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative to Liberia, Dr. Peter Clement, has turnover two ambulances and a Toyota Landcruiser pickup to the Ministry of Health in an effort to strengthen the National Infectious Disease Centre and the management of COVID-19 and other diseases in Liberia.

The WHO with funding from the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany made the donation on Tuesday at the Ministry of Health office in Congo town.

Dr. Peter Clement, WHO Country Rep, speaking at the turnover ceremony of the three vehicles said the two ambulances and pickup which were donated, is aim at tackling the management of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases in Liberia.

"This morning on behalf of the WHO hierarchy, I present to you two ambulances and one pickup, these items are meant to support the infectious disease Centre and the management of COVID-19 in Liberia," WHO Country Rep. said

According to him, the vehicles will strongly help to strengthen the health system through the Infectious Disease Centre which was established to serve the public in strengthening case management and as well safe lives.

"I want to thank the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany for her tremendous effort towards helping Liberia to enable Liberia to end COVID-19 totally and also improved the health system," Dr. Clement further said.

Receiving the keys to the cars on behalf of the government of Liberia, Health Minister Wilhelmina Jallah, expressed gratitude to WHO and the people of Germany and assured using the two-Ambulances and Pickup for its intended purpose to beef up the Infectious Disease Centre at Star-Based.

For his part, the German Ambassador to Liberia Dr. Jakob Haselhuber, said the two ambulances and pickup with funding from Germany will improve the care of critical patients to the National Disease Center at Star-Based with the goal of quality of care at the center.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.