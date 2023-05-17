Liberia: 'Kessie Is Aware of This Story' - Says Gustave Bailly Uncle of Franck Kessie

Monrovia — The uncle of Barcelona and Ivorian midfielder Gustave Bailly has admitted that the African star is aware of the news of a Liberian woman claiming to be his biological mother.

It was reported in early May that, after years of searching, Nancy Pyne, a Liberian woman, claims that Ivorian football superstar Franck Yannick Kessie is her son. Madam Pyne, speaking on local radio station Ok FM, said she gave birth to Kessie and another son by an Ivorian man while living in Sinoe County, but did not disclose the year he was born. According to Madam Pyne, her boys were taken to Ivory Coast by their father to attend school, and since then, she has not seen her children.

"I learned that Kessie and his brother were sent to Europe after several attempts to find my children," Madam Pyne explained. Kessie's father, who was once a professional footballer and also served in the Ivorian Army, is now deceased.

Ma Nancy disclosed that she has been in search of her children and even went to their village in Ivory Coast, but their uncle gave her a fake number. But Gustave Bailly, who claimed to have taken care of Kessie, said the statement from the Liberian woman was untrue early on, but after the news went international, Bailly told Liberian football writer Wleh Bedell that the player is aware of the story.

With many believing the narration of Madam Pyne, it seems that the development of who is the real mother of the Ivorian superstar has reached another point as Gustave Bailly, uncle of the star, says, "my nephew (Frank Kessie) is aware of this saddening story. 'Please stop, please drop it and ask for assistance.'

"Kessie's mother, Adjedje Nathalie, and I suffered so much to educate him. If you don't trust me, leave it, but Kessie will not hold any interview or submit to DNA tests demanded by that respectful Liberian grandmother."

"We respect our Liberian brothers and sisters, but that grandma is not part of the generation of Frank's late father, Alexis Kessie. If this woman says Kessie is her son, let her show a picture of him or his father. We must stop wasting our time on fake things. The player has a foundation that helps people, called God Bless You, we can reach out to her," she told Bedell.

Gustave, who is a coordinator for the West African Football Union, also admitted that it's not the first time Kessie has been told about such a revelation because, in 2022, Liberia Deputy Sports Minister G. Andy Quamie told him (Gustave) about such, and with the fresh story from the Liberian media, Kessie has told him he will not comment on it because those making the claim will ultimately gain fame and it will go far.

"I love Liberia. I was in Liberia as coordinator of the WAFU U-20 competition, and President George Weah was there. Since Deputy Minister Andy Quamie told me about this lady, I don't know why he can't meet her to settle things," Gustave asserted.

"We can arrange for Kessie to come to Liberia to play a match with President George Weah and team facing the Ivory Coast Elephant Stars where we can meet the lady and settle everything," Gustave Bailly added.

In an interview, Nancy Pyne said, "My two children (Ketteku & Kessie) father, Bruno, was a short, black man and easy going. He used to play football. One day I saw him tying his football boots to go and play on the field in Sinoe. He was from the Batay tribe in the Ivory Coast."

"I did not give my son any play name. I named him after my late uncle, Kessie. If you go to the Jehovah's Witness Watch Tower in Barnersville and ask for the Kessie family yard, you will see the people there. That Kessie name is not an Ivorian name," Ma Nancy Pyne said.

With the news that Kessie has the information about his mother Nancy's claim and several media outlets already publishing the story, coupled with plans of the player visiting Liberia to meet Nancy Pyne, there could be progress. Barcelona and other organizations have already been contacted on this matter for their interventions.

Meanwhile, the player had to take a private flight to France on Friday, May 12, 2023. His visit had nothing to do with his career or transfer matters but to meet with his brother to discuss family issues. One may think his trip was to meet his brother to discuss the issue of a Liberian woman claiming they are her children.