Liberia: Legislative Staffers Pledge Support to Boakai-Koung Ticket, Celebrate Sen. Kargar-Lawrence for Endorsing Unity Party

Monrovia — The Boakia-Koung ticket of the opposition Unity Party continues to garner momentum with less than five months the October 10 Presidential and Legislative Election.

On Tuesday, a group of Legislative staffers declared their unflinching support to the presidential and vice-presidential bids of Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Senator Jeremiah Kpan Koung.

The staffers comprised of central administration - those permanently employed as civil servants, and staff of the lawmakers.

Their decision came two days after Senator Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence endorsed the same ticket, and rallied all Liberians to join her in supporting Amb. Boakai and her colleague Senator Koung to "rescue Liberia."

Delivering the statement of support on behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman of the Legislative Staffers Prince Gbieu said they are convinced that the Boakai-Koung ticket is the best choice for Liberia.

"Honorable Senators and the incoming Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, we, the legislative staffers have called you here today to celebrate and express our confidence in you. We have seen your efforts and experience your leadership ability, and that's why we have gathered here today to pledge our support to your endeavors," Gbieu said.

Majority of the legislative staffers makes no more than US$500. But at the endorsement ceremony, the staffers complained that the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) drastically cut their salaries under the government's harmonization scheme. Though the government has said civil servants making under US$500 are not be affected.

'The True Rescue Mother'

Following Senator Koung's selection as running mate, Amb. Boakai came under staunch criticisms for snubbing Sen. Karngar-Lawrence, the Liberty Party political leader who spent years supporting his presidential ambition.

As the result, it was widely predicted that Sen. Karngar-Lawrence would break ties with the former Vice President and chat her own course. However, following two weeks of intensive negotiations after the Amb. Boakia pick his VP, Sen. Kargar-Lawrence declared her support to the UP-standard bearer and his running mate, saying their ticket is the best deal.

The staffers, celebrating Senator Karngar-Lawrence, said they were inspired by her "selfless decision" in endorsing the UP and pledged their commitment to rally other Liberians including their families and friends to join the bandwagon.

They presented certificates of appreciation to Senator Karngar-Lawrence and Abraham Darius Dillon for "putting nation before self" by endorsing the Boakai-Koung ticket.

"Your labor in defense of our state is recognized by us all here. You made your decision not for you, not even for the people of Grand Bassa, but for the interest of Liberia. And by your decision, there is no way we can give the CDC [Coalition for Democratic Change] Government a second chance," Gbieu said on behalf of his colleagues.

'No second round'

Senator Karngar-Lawrence thanked the staffers and vowed to empower them to not only campaign for the Unity Party, but to safeguard the party's votes to ensure a resounding victory.

"By the decision we made, we know that Liberia is getting on the right path. We are five months away from changing this government and there will be no second round," she said.

"Every election year, we vote to change or maintain our leaders. This year we are putting the right team together to offer sound leadership. And we are all grateful for the decision we made on Sunday."